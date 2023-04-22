Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd April 2023

Seattle Sounders host Minnesota United at Lumen Field in MLS action on Saturday as both sides look to recover from their latest setbacks.

Seattle lost for just the second time in the campaign after going down 4-1 to Portland Timbers in their last game. Raul Ruidiaz put them in front 13 minutes after the restart, but a late implosion from the Greens saw them concede four times in the span of just 18 minutes.

With 16 points from eight games, Brian Schmetzer's side are in third position in the Western Conference standings.

Minnesota are three positions adrift of Seattle, having accrued five points fewer than them, while also coming into the fixture on the back of consecutive defeats.

The Loons were beaten 2-1 by Chicago Fire and Orlando City in their last two outings, having gone without a defeat in their opening five games.

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 previous clashes between the sides, with Seattle Sounders winning 10 times over Minnesota and losing just once.

Seattle have won each of their last three clashes against Minnesota.

Minnesota's only victory over Seattle came in July 2021.

Seattle Sounders have won their last five home league games with Minnesota, scoring 12 goals while conceding only thrice.

Having lost their last two games, Minnesota could lost three in a row for the first time since August-September 2022 (3).

Minnesota have won three of their four away games so far this season, losing once although that defeat came on their last visit (2-1 vs Chicago Fire).

Seattle Sounders are unbeaten in four home games so far this season, winning three.

Having lost their last game, Seattle Sounders could lose two league games in a row for the first time since August 2022.

With 16 goals scored, Seattle Sounders are the most prolific side in the Western Conference after leaders St. Louis (20).

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United Prediction

Seattle Sounders have been really impressive so far this season, relying on their menacing attacking vanguard to see off their opponents.

Minnesota, in comparison, have had a rather stop-start campaign so far, and their inconsistency could hurt them in this match against a solid unit. We expect the Sounders to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-1 Minnesota United

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Seattle Sounders

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

