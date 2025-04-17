Seattle Sounders vs Nashville Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th April 2025

Seattle Sounders host Nashville at the Lumen Field on Saturday for their clash in the MLS, looking to pick up only their third win of the top-flight campaign. Last week, the Green Raves ended a four-game winless run and returned to winning ways with a narrow 1-0 win over FC Dallas.

Ad

Daniel Musovski fired the only goal of the game in the 17th minute as Seattle won for just the second time this season, and the first on the road.

With only nine points in the bag, Brian Schmetzer's side are down in 11th position in the Western Conference following what's been a troubled start to their 2025 league campaign.

Quite similarly, Nashville also bounced back from consecutive league defeats with a narrow 2-1 comeback win over Real Salt Lake in their last outing.

Ad

Trending

Dominik Marczuk fired Salt Lake in front after 12 minutes but Daniel Lovitz restored parity for Nashville in the 30th minute. The Boys in Gold then won a penalty in stoppage time, which Samuel Surridge converted to secure a smash-and-grab victory for his side.

It was their fourth win of the campaign in eight matches and, with 13 points in the bag, they occupy sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Seattle Sounders vs Nashville Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three clashes between the sides in the past, with Nashville going unbeaten in all of them and drawing once.

Interestingly, Seattle Sounders have never scored a goal against Nashville in any of their three previous meetings.

With 12 goals scored, Nashville are one of the most menacing sides in the division right now: Orlando City (15), Chicago Fire (14), Philadelphia Union and Charlotte (both 13) are the only teams to have scored more.

Having won their last MLS games, Seattle are looking to win consecutively for the first time this season.

Ad

Seattle Sounders vs Nashville Prediction

Nashville have seen a better campaign than Seattle and come in as favorites, while also boasting a good head-to-head record against the side. It could be close but the Boys in Gold should be able to see off their hosts, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1-2 Nashville

Seattle Sounders vs Nashville Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nashville to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More