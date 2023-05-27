Seattle Sounders vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th May 2023 

Seattle Sounders host New York Red Bulls at the Lumen Field in MLS action on Saturday, looking to remain on the coattails of leaders Los Angeles FC.

With 23 points from 14 games, the Rave Greens are currently second in the Western Conference standings, trailing LAFC by just two points, albeit having played two games more.

After starting their campaign with five wins from their opening seven games, Sounders have won just twice in the next seven, and come into their latest encounter on the back of consecutive defeats.

Brian Schmetzer's side were beaten 2-1 by Austin followed by a 2-0 loss at the hands of Vancouver Whitecaps last weekend.

New York Red Bulls are down in 11th position of the Eastern Conference standings with 16 points from 14 games, having won only thrice.

Their third and last win ironically came in their last outing on Sunday, seeing off Montreal 2-1 on home turf. Andres Reyes put the Red Bulls in front in the 23rd minute before Joel Waterman equalized six minutes later.

Cory Burke, however, restored the home side's lead in the 38th minute.

Just days later, though, New York Red Bulls were knocked out of the US Open Cup in the round of 16 by Cincinnati, who prevailed 5-3 on penalties after the sides could not be separated in a 1-1 draw.

Seattle Sounders vs New York Red Bulls Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

In 14 previous clashes between the sides, the spoils have been closely shared. Seattle have beaten the Red Bulls six times while losing on five occasions. Three encounters have ended in stalemates.

The last four clashes between the sides has seen one win for each and in alternating fashion. Interestingly, the winning side were at home on each occasion.

Having lost their last two games, Seattle could lose three in a row for the first time since July 2022.

New York Red Bulls are looking to win back-to-back games for the first time since August 2022.

Seattle Sounders vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Seattle have made a better start to the 2023 season than the Red Bulls and should be able to see their struggling visitors off once again.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-1 New York Red Bulls

Seattle Sounders vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Seattle Sounders to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

