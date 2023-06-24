Seattle Sounders vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th June 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Orlando City take on an impressive Seattle Sounders side in an important clash at the Lumen Field on Saturday.

Seattle Sounders vs Orlando City Preview

Orlando City are currently in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Philadelphia Union last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Sounders suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Seattle Sounders vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle Sounders have an excellent record against Orlando City and have won four out of the six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Orlando City's one victory.

Orlando City secured their first-ever victory against Seattle Sounders in their previous meeting in August last year and pulled off a comeback to secure a 3-2 home victory.

Seattle Sounders conceded a goal 53 seconds into the game this week - the third-earliest goal they have conceded in an MLS game in the club's history.

Orlando City are unbeaten in their last eight matches away from home against Western Conference opponents, with their previous such defeat coming in 2020.

Mauricio Pereyra bagged an assist against Philadelphia Union this week and has 39 assists since his debut in 2019 - only Carles Gil and Cristian Espinoza have better such records during this period.

Seattle Sounders vs Orlando City Prediction

Seattle Sounders have been impressive over the course of their campaign and can pack a punch on their day. Raul Ruidiaz can be effective on their day and will need to step up this weekend.

Orlando City have also stepped up this season but have not been at their best in recent weeks. Seattle Sounders are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 3-1 Orlando City

Seattle Sounders vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Seattle Sounders

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Orlando City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Raul Ruidiaz to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes