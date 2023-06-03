Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd June 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Portland Timbers lock horns with an impressive Seattle Sounders side in an important clash at the Lumen Field on Saturday.

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers Preview

Portland Timbers are currently in 10th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Timbers slumped to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Sporting Kansas City in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been excellent this season. The home side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against San Jose Earthquakes this week and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland Timbers have a good record against Seattle Sounders and have won 19 out of the 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Seattle Sounders' 17 victories.

Portland Timbers have won each of their last four regular-season matches against Seattle Sounders in the MLS - the longest winning streak by a team against the Sounders in the history of the competition.

Seattle Sounders have lost three of their last four matches at home in the MLS - the first time they have endured such a run since 2016.

Portland Timbers have picked up only 16 points from their first 15 games in the MLS this season - their second-lowest tally at this stage of the competition.

Seattle Sounders attempted a total of 23 shots in their 1-0 defeat against San Jose Earthquakes - the highest number of shots they have attempted in a game in which they failed to score.

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Seattle Sounders have been surprisingly poor in recent weeks and have a point to prove this weekend. The Sounders have a good squad at their disposal and can be lethal on their day.

Portland Timbers have also struggled this season but have troubled the Sounders in the recent past. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1-1 Portland Timbers

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Portland Timbers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jordan Morris to score - Yes

