Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd September 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Seattle Sounders lock horns with Portland Timbers in an important encounter at the Lumen Field on Saturday.

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers Preview

Portland Timbers are currently in 12th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Timbers edged Real Salt Lake to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. The Sounders defeated Austin FC to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland Timbers have a slight edge over Seattle Sounders and have won 25 out of the last 62 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Seattle Sounders' 22 victories.

Portland Timbers are unbeaten in their last five matches against Seattle Sounders in the MLS - the longest such run achieved by either team in the history of the competition.

Seattle Sounders have won only two of their last 10 matches at home in all competitions and have lost each of their last two such games.

Portland Timbers were on a losing streak of four matches in all competitions before their 2-1 victory at home at the hands of Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Raul Ruidiaz have scored 11 goals in 15 matches against Portland Timbers in the MLS - the most by any player against a single team since his MLS debut in 2018.

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Seattle Sounders have an impressive squad at their disposal but have struggled against the Timbers in the recent past. Raul Ruidiaz and Jordan Morris can be lethal on their day and will be intent on making their mark this weekend.

Portland Timbers can pack a punch on their day but have been in poor form over the past month. Seattle Sounders are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 3-1 Portland Timbers

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Seattle Sounders to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Seattle Sounders to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jordan Morris to score - Yes