Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

Two sides in contention for a playoff spot in MLS lock horns on Saturday as Seattle Sounders play host to Portland Timbers at Lumen Field. Phil Neville’s men, who have failed to win their last five away matches, will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run and secure a huge result in their push for post-season football.

Ad

Since their Leagues Cup triumph back in September, Seattle Sounders have seen their form take a sharp decline, with Brian Schmetzer’s side failing to win their subsequent four matches (2L, 2D).

The Sounders were denied maximum points last Sunday when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Vancouver Whitecaps, with all four goals coming in an action-packed second half.

Despite their recent slump in form, Seattle Sounders are well on course to secure a playoff spot as they sit fifth in the Western Conference table with 46 points from 31 matches, eight points above 10th-placed Dallas outside the qualifying places with three games to go.

Ad

Trending

Like the home side, Portland Timbers continue to struggle for results in the season’s run-in as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Dallas after conceding an 85th-minute equalizer at Providence Park.

Neville’s men have failed to win seven of their last eight league matches, losing three and claiming four draws since the start of August.

Portland Timbers are also in contention for playoff qualification as they sit seventh in the Western Conference table with 44 points from 32 games, six points above 10th-placed Dallas outside the qualifying places.

Ad

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 26 wins from the last 67 meetings between the sides, Portland Timbers boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Seattle Sounders have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 18 occasions.

Portland Timbers have failed to win any of their last 12 visits to Lumen Field, losing seven and claiming five draws since a 2-1 victory in June 2017.

Seattle Sounders are unbeaten in their last 13 home matches, picking up nine wins and four draws since June’s 3-2 defeat against Minnesota United.

Ad

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Both Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers have struggled to grind out results at the business end of the season and will be looking to secure a huge result in their playoff push this weekend.

Schmetzer’s men have been near impenetrable at home of late and we are backing them to see off the Timbers, who have been poor on their travels this season.

Ad

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-1 Portland Timbers

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Seattle Sounders to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last seven clashes between the two teams)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More