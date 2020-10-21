Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The MLS is back in action this week as the two top sides in the Western Conference lock horns this Thursday. The Seattle Sounders and the Portland Timbers have enjoyed excellent campaigns so far and will look to pick up a crucial victory this week.

The Portland Timbers are currently in second place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been in exceptional form this season. The Timbers are level on points with Seattle and will need to come away from this game with all three points.

The Seattle Sounders are currently on top of the MLS table and are level on points with the Portland Timbers. The Sounders have a game in hand, however, and will want to prove a point in this game.

“I don’t want to take any days for granted. I’m in a great situation now and I just want to make the most of it.”



Shane O'Neill has quietly excelled in his first season with the club. 👊



READ ➡️ https://t.co/JQNPJGDO2e pic.twitter.com/9YIQ8Sf7y6 — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) October 20, 2020

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head

The Seattle Sounders and the Portland Timbers are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 17 games apiece. The two sides have been involved in seven draws and will want to edge ahead of their opponents in this game.

The Portland Timbers managed a hard-fought 2-1 victory in the previous meeting between these two sides last year. Felipe Mora scored a late winner against the Seattle Sounders on the day and will want to step up to the plate in this game.

Seattle Sounders form guide in the MLS: D-L-W-W-W

Portland Timbers form guide in the MLS: D-L-W-W-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Top 10 attacking trios in football history

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers Team News

The Seattle Sounders need to win this game

Seattle Sounders

The Seattle Sounders have several players missing for this game with Danny Leyva and Joevin Jones on the sidelines. The talismanic Raul Ruidiaz is currently in quarantine and will not play a part against the Portland Timbers. Joao Paulo has served his suspension, however, and will have to be at his best in this game.

Injured: Danny Leyva, Joevin Jones

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: Raul Ruidiaz

The Timbers have a few key injuries. Image Credits: Brad Self

Portland Timbers

The Portland Timbers will be unable to field Dairon Asprilla and Sebastian Blanco against the Seattle Sounders. The away side has not been at its best this month and will want to bounce back in this game.

Advertisement

Injured: Dairon Asprilla, Sebastian Blanco

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers Predicted XI

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Frei; Brad Smith, Shane O'Neill, Yeimar Gomez, Kelvin Leerdam; Joao Paulo, Jordy Delem; Jordan Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro, Miguel Ibarra; Will Bruin

"That changed everything."



Diego Chara reflects on LAFC draw, picking up assists, and looking ahead to Seattle in a chat with Jake Zivin. #RCTID pic.twitter.com/exZosXBMjJ — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) October 20, 2020

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark; Jorge Villafana, Dario Zuparic, Larrys Mubiala, Chris Duvall; Erik Williamson, Diego Chara; Yimmi Chara, Diego Valeri, Jeremy Ebobisse; Felipe Mora

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers Prediction

The Seattle Sounders have been well below their best over the past few weeks, with several important players missing during the international break. The Sounders have enjoyed an exceptional season so far and cannot afford to slip up at this stage of the season.

The Portland Timbers have also experienced a slump in recent weeks but will hope to bounce back in this fixture. Both sides are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this game.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1-1 Portland Timbers

Also Read: UEFA Champions League 2019/20: Team of the season