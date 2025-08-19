Seattle Sounders vs Puebla Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20th 2025

Seattle Sounders will face off against Puebla at Lumen Field in the Leagues Cup on Wednesday. Both teams are looking to improve on their records from the previous editions.
Seattle Sounders vs Puebla Preview
Seattle Sounders achieved a flawless run in the league phase to finish atop the MLS table with nine points. They kicked off their campaign with a 7-0 win over Mexican team Cruz Azul, before edging Santos Laguna 2-1 and Tijuana 2-1 in the subsequent matchdays. Seattle Sounders boast the highest goal difference on the overall table, with (+9).
The Sounders made it to the quarterfinals in 2024, before crashing out against Los Angeles FC 3-0. Seattle Sounders wouldn’t want to relive that experience. Progressing beyond this stage (quarterfinal) will be crucial. They will need to replicate the blistering form they displayed in the league phase.
Puebla thrashed New York City FC 3-0 in their opening match but were hammered 3-1 in their following game by Columbus Crew. Puebla wrapped up the league phase with a 2-1 win over CF Montréal, to finish fourth on six points in the qualification table. They are the fourth Mexican team remaining in the competition.
Los Camoteros made their return to the competition after failing to qualify last season. In 2023, they finished bottom of their group and were unable to progress to the knockout stage. Puebla had a terrible season in the Liga MX Clausura 2025. They finished in the 17th spot in the regular phase and failed to qualify for the final phase.
Seattle Sounders vs Puebla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Seattle Sounders have won six times in their last 10 matches in all competitions, drawing thrice and losing once.
- Seattle Sounders have scored 15 goals and conceded three in their last five matches.
- Seattle Sounders have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches played in Seattle.
- Puebla have scored six goals and conceded 13 in their last five matches in all competitions.
- Seattle Sounders have won four times and lost once in their last five matches, while Puebla have won twice and lost thrice. Form Guide: Seattle Sounders – L-W-W-W-W, Puebla – L-L-W-W-W.
Seattle Sounders vs Puebla Prediction
Seattle Sounders are enjoying a purple patch and are expected to continue on that path as the tournament progresses.
Puebla have been unpredictable and they keep proving pundits wrong. We expect to see something quite different in this clash.
Seattle Sounders are expected to win based on form and home advantage.
Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-1 Puebla
Seattle Sounders vs Puebla Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Seattle Sounders to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Seattle Sounders to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Puebla to score - Yes