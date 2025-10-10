Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th October 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Seattle Sounders take on Real Salt Lake in an important encounter at the Lumen Field on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake Preview

Seattle Sounders are currently in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Sounders edged Portland Timbers to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side defeated Colorado Rapids by a 1-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Salt Lake have a good historical record against Seattle Sounders and have won 19 out of the 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Seattle Sounders' 16 victories.

Seattle Sounders were on a run of winless run of four matches on the trot in all competitions before they secured a 1-0 victory against Portland Timbers in their previous game.

Real Salt Lake have conceded at least one goal in seven of their last eight matches in all competitions, with their only clean sheet coming in a 1-0 victory against Colorado Rapids in their previous MLS game.

Seattle Sounders have found the back of the net in each of their last nine matches in all competitions, with their previous such failure coming in a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Minnesota United in August this year.

Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Seattle Sounders have a formidable squad at their disposal but have blown hot and cold so far this season. Pedro de la Vega scored the winning goal in his previous game and will look to replicate his heroics in this fixture.

Real Salt Lake can pull off an upset on their day but will be up against a strong opponent on Saturday. Seattle Sounders are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-1 Real Salt Lake

Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Seattle Sounders to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Seattle Sounders to score first - Yes

