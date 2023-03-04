Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023

Seattle Sounders entertain Real Salt Lake at Lumen Field in the MLS Western Conference on Saturday (March 4).

The hosts kicked off their MLS campaign with an impressive 4-0 home win over the Colorado Rapids. Cristian Roldan, Jordan Morris and Heber were on the scoresheet as Seattle went top of the standings after the first game week.

Salt Lake, meanwhile, also enjoyed a winning start to their campaign, beating Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 away. They fell one goal behind in the first half but displayed strong resilience in the second, with Damir Kreilach and Justen Glad scored inside three minutes to help overturn the deficit.

Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 39 times across competitions since 2009. They have been closely matched, with Salt Lake leading 17-16.

The visitors have won their last four meetings against Seattle.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in ten of Seattle's last 12 MLS games, while Salt Lake have seen over 2.5 goals in five of their last six.

The hosts' 4-0 win in their campaign opener was the fifth time they recorded a win in the first game of the season by at least three goals.

Salt Lake set an MLS record with their 2-1 win in their campaign opener, as they have now gone 14 straight seasons without a defeat in the first game of the season.

The last 14 meetings between the two teams at Seattle have produced conclusive results, with 11 wins for Seattle and three for Salt Lake.

Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Seattle were the best-performing team in the first game week of the MLS, conceding just two shots on target in their campaign opener.

Salt Lake, meanwhile, enjoyed an unbeaten run in the pre-season and continued that form in their campaign opener against Vancouver. They have come out on top in recent meetings against Seattle and will fancy their chances here.

Nonetheless, home advantage should come into play, so Seattle could eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-1 Real Salt Lake

Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Seattle

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Héber to score or assist any time - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes