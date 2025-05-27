Seattle Sounders vs San Diego Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2025

Seattle Sounders will invite San Diego to Lumen Field for an MLS Western Conference meeting on Wednesday. The visitors have climbed up to second place in the Western Conference standings and have a four-point lead over the fifth-placed Sounders.

The hosts returned to winning ways after two games last week with a 1-0 home triumph over FC Dallas. Albert Rusnák scored the match winner from the penalty spot in the 86th minute.

SDFC extended their unbeaten streak in the league to five games with a 2-1 home win over LA Galaxy last week. Luca de la Torre equalized in the 41st minute, and Hirving Lozano bagged a stoppage-time winner.

Seattle Sounders vs San Diego Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in the reverse fixture in April. SDFC registered a 3-0 home win, and the Sounders will look to return the favor here.

Only the San Jose Earthquakes have scored more goals (32) in the Western Conference than the visitors (27).

Both teams have suffered four defeats in the 15 league games thus far.

The Seattle Sounders are unbeaten in competitive home games since September. They are currently on a three-game winning streak at home in the MLS.

San Diego have kept three clean sheets in their last five league games.

The Sounders have lost just one of their last 20 home games in the MLS. Four of their six wins in the MLS this season have been registered at home.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their six away games in MLS this season, recording three wins.

Seattle Sounders vs San Diego Prediction

The hosts have been in good touch recently, losing two of their last 11 games, with both defeats registered on their travels. Their last defeat at home in MLS was registered in July, and they have won seven of the 11 games since.

SDFC have enjoyed a good run of form, winning four of their five games in May. They have scored 11 goals in these games while keeping three clean sheets, and will look to continue that form here.

Both teams head into the match in good form, and considering the home advantage for Seattle, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1-1 San Diego

Seattle Sounders vs San Diego Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

