Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes lock horns with Seattle Sounders in an important encounter at the Lumen Field on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes Preview

San Jose Earthquakes are currently in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against FC Dallas last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive so far this season. The Sounders were held to a 3-3 draw by Colorado Rapids in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Jose Earthquakes have a slight edge over Seattle Sounders and have won 16 out of the 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Seattle Sounders' 15 victories.

San Jose Earthquakes are unbeaten in their last eight matches against Seattle Sounders in all competitions and are unbeaten in their last five such games away from home.

Seattle Sounders squandered a 3-0 lead to play out a 3-3 draw at home against Colorado Rapids in their previous game - the first time they have failed to win a match in which they have led by three or more goals in the regular season of MLS.

San Jose Earthquakes have won four games away from home this season - their most in a single season since 2021.

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Seattle Sounders have not been at their best this season and were stunned by Colorado Rapids this week. Albert Rusnak scored a brace in his previous game and will need to be at his best this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes have stepped up to the plate this season and will need to make the most of their recent form. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-2 San Jose Earthquakes

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: San Jose Earthquakes to score first - Yes

