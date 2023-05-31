Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st May 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Seattle Sounders lock horns with San Jose Earthquakes in an important encounter at the Lumen Field on Wednesday.

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes Preview

San Jose Earthquakes are currently in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Earthquakes were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Dallas in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The home side edged New York Red Bulls to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle Sounders have a good record against San Jose Earthquakes and have won 15 out of the 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to San Jose Earthquakes' 13 victories.

San Jose Earthquakes have lost only one of their last four matches against Seattle Sounders in the MLS and were unbeaten in both their matches against the Sounders last season.

Seattle Sounders have picked up more than 25 points from their first 15 league games for the seventh time this season - more than any other team in the history of the competition.

San Jose Earthquakes are winless in their last 14 matches away from home in the MLS - the second-longest active streak of this nature in the competition.

San Jose Earthquakes have conceded a total of six goals in stoppage time this season, with these goals costing them eight points.

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Seattle Sounders have made yet another positive start to their campaign and will be intent on cementing their place at the top of the league table. Jordan Morris and Heber have been impressive so far and will look to make their mark this week.

San Jose Earthquakes can pack a punch on their day but have been in poor form away from home in recent months. Seattle Sounders are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Seattle Sounders

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: San Jose Earthquakes to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jordan Morris to score - Yes

