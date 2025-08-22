Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sporting Kansas City take on an impressive Seattle Sounders side in an important encounter at the Lumen Field on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City Preview
Sporting Kansas City are currently in 13th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled to make their mark so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Orlando City last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.
Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Sounders defeated Pueblas on penalties in the Leagues Cup in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.
Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Seattle Sounders have a good recent record against Sporting Kansas City and have won 15 out of the last 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sporting Kansas City's 12 victories.
- Seattle Sounders have won six of their last seven matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 margin at the hands of Minnesota United in an MLS encounter last week.
- Seattle Sounders have failed to find the back of the net from open play in their last two matches in all competitions, with their previous such feat coming in a 4-0 victory against Los Angeles Galaxy last week.
- Sporting Kansas City are winless in their last five matches in all competitions.
Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction
Seattle Sounders have been in impressive form in recent months and will look to move up the league table in the coming weeks. Danny Musovski has been exceptional for the Sounders and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.
Sporting Kansas City have struggled to make a mark in MLS this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match. Seattle Sounders are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Seattle Sounders 4-1 Sporting Kansas City
Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Seattle Sounders to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Seattle Sounders to score first - Yes