Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7, 2023

Seattle Sounders take on Sporting Kansas City at Lumen Field on Sunday (May 7) as they look to pick up their first MLS win of the season.

The Rave Green have won their last three home games across competitions and will look to continue in the same vein. Seattle were denied a third win on the bounce on Sunday when they were held to a goalless draw by ten-man Real Salt Lake at the Rio Tinto Stadium.

Before that, Brian Schmetzer’s men fell to a 4-1 loss against Portland Timbers before claiming successive wins over Minnesota United and San Diego Loyal in the league and cup respectively. Seattle are atop the Western Conference, having picked up 20 points from their opening ten games.

In stark contrast, Kansas City find themselves rooted to the bottom of the conference after an abysmal start to the season. Peter Joseph Vermes’s side are yet to win a game, losing seven of their ten games.

Kansas head into the weekend off a 2-0 home loss against CF Montreal, their fourth loss on the trot.

Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

Seattle boast a superior record in the fixture, picking up 13 wins from the last 27 meetings.

Kansas have picked up ten wins in that period, while four games have ended all square.

Seattle are unbeaten at home this season, winning six of their seven games across competitions since a 1-0 loss to Al Ahly in the Club World Cup in February.

Schmetzer's side have lost their last four MLS games and are winless in 11 league outings, losing eight since October.

Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Seattle will be licking their lips, as this weekend’s clash pits them against an out-of-sorts Kansas side who have endured a horrid start to the season. The Rave Green have been rock-solid at home this season and should come away with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Seattle 3-1 Kansas City

Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Seattle

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in nine of their last ten meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of their last six clashes.)

