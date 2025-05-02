Seattle Sounders vs St. Louis Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd May 2025

Seattle Sounders host St. Louis at the Lumen Field on Saturday for a clash in the MLS, looking to extend their unbeaten run to four games. After back-to-back wins over Dallas and Nashville, Seattle were held to a 1-1 draw by Colorado Rapids last weekend.

Daniel Musovski fired the Rave Greens in front in the 45th minute, but Djordje Mihailovic equalized for Colorado just nine minutes into the restart.

With 13 points from 10 games, Seattle are in ninth position in the Western Conference table, three above St. Louis, who are stuck in a rut at the moment.

After starting their campaign with four unbeaten games, the Missouri outfit lost four in a row before drawing the next two. Overall, they are winless in six official matches and have won just twice from 10 league games so far.

It's the joint-lowest number of wins along with Houston Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City, after only LA Galaxy (0).

Seattle Sounders vs St. Louis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five clashes between the sides in history, with Seattle Sounders winning four times and losing to St. Louis just once.

After four consecutive losses in the fixture, St. Louis picked up their first win over Seattle in March this year, sealing a 1-0 victory on home turf.

It was also just the second time that St. Louis have scored in the fixture. They had bagged a goal in a 2-1 loss in May 2024.

St. Louis are unbeaten in their last six MLS games, losing four in a row before drawing twice.

Seattle are only three places above St. Louis but have scored nearly twice as many goals (13) as them (7).

Seattle Sounders vs St. Louis Prediction

The Rave Greens have improved lately after appearing to have hit a roadblock early on and will enter the tie looking to add more wind to their sails. St. Louis are stuck in a rut at the moment, winless in their last six MLS games.

We expect a close game between these two, with Seattle to come out on top narrowly.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-1 St. Louis

Seattle Sounders vs St. Louis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Seattle Sounders to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

