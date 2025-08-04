Seattle Sounders vs Tijuana Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6th 2025

Seattle Sounders will face Tijuana at the Lumen Field on Wednesday in the final round of the 2025 Leagues Cup group stage. The home side have enjoyed a strong start to their regional campaign, picking up six points from an obtainable six and will advance to the quarterfinals with maximum points this week.

They carried out a 7-0 demolition of Cruz Azul in their group opener last week, scoring all seven goals in the second half. They then beat Santos Laguna 2-1 in their second group outing, profiting from an own goal to take the lead in the first half before substitute Georgi Minoungou doubled their advantage in the second.

Tijuana, meanwhile, were thrashed 5-2 by LA Galaxy in their opening game but bounced back from that in game two as they beat Colorado Rapids 2-1. Goals from Jackson Porozo and Ramiro Arciga handed Los Xolos a two-goal lead in the second half before an own goal from the former triggered a frantic finish to the contest.

The visitors sit ninth in the Liga MX table with three points. They must not only win in normal time this week but also need several teams ahead of them in the standings to lose if they are to finish in the top four.

Seattle Sounders vs Tijuana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Seattle are the highest-scoring side in the Leagues Cup so far with a goal tally of nine.

Tijuana have conceded six goals in the Leagues Cup so far. Only Cruz Azul (8) have shipped more.

Los Xolos are without a clean sheet in their last four matches.

The Sounders have lost just one of their last five games against Mexican opposition.

Seattle Sounders vs Tijuana Prediction

Seattle have won three of their last four matches and are undefeated in their last seven. They have won their last three home games and are well poised to add a fourth this week.

Tijuana's latest result ended a three-game winless streak and they will now be looking to build on that this week. The gulf in class and quality between the two teams could however see the Mexican team lose here.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-1 Tijuana

Seattle Sounders vs Tijuana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Seattle Sounders to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last six matches have all produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last six matches)

