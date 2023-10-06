Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th October 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Vancouver Whitecaps take on an impressive Seattle Sounders side in an important clash at the Lumen Field on Saturday.

Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps Preview

Vancouver Whitecaps are currently in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Canadian outfit thrashed St. Louis City by a 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Sounders edged Los Angeles Galaxy by a 2-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle Sounders have a good record against Vancouver Whitecaps and have won 21 out of the 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Vancouver Whitecaps' 13 victories.

Vancouver Whitecaps have lost eight of their last nine matches away from home against Seattle Sounders in the MLS, with their previous victory at the Lumen Field coming in March 2016.

With their 2-1 victory at home against Los Angeles Galaxy this week, Seattle Sounders extended their unbeaten streak in the MLS to a total of seven games.

With their 3-0 victory against St. Louis City, Vancouver Whitecaps have now scored 54 goals so far this season in the MLS - the joint-highest such tally by the team in the competition.

Brian White has scored in four matches on the trot in the MLS and has become only the second Vancouver Whitecaps star to achieve the feat in the competition.

Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Seattle Sounders are in exceptional form at the moment and will be intent on extending their unbeaten run this weekend. The Sounders are a force to be reckoned with at home and will look to put on a show at the Lumen Field.

Vancouver Whitecaps have grown in stature this season and have managed to find their feet in the final third. Seattle Sounders have a distinct home advantage, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Seattle Sounders to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Seattle Sounders to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Brian White to score - Yes