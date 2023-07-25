“Seeing the best” - Georgina Rodriguez shares adorable video of her son watching Cristiano Ronaldo in action

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has posted a cute video of her son watching the superstar playing. In an Instagram story on her account, the youngster can be seen watching his father on a mobile, with the video captioned 'watching the best'.

The 38-year-old is in Japan with Al-Nassr as part of their pre-season tour. They played out a 0-0 draw with Paris Saint-Germain earlier today (July 25) in which the Portugal international played 65 minutes. The Saudi Pro League side will next face Inter Milan two days later. Following that, they will begin their Arab Club Champions Cup campaign against Al-Shabab on 29th July.

Ahead of the match, Ronaldo expressed his excitement of travelling to the Asian country, saying:

"We are so happy to be here, Al-Nassr's first time in Japan.We have two good games to play, and we are excited. Japanese people are very passionate about football and we're here to give a good show."

Google AI offers interesting response when asked about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Google's AI Bard has answered one of football's most common questions.

Google's AI engine Bard has offered its opinion on the age-old debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. When asked which of the two would have a better 2023-24 season, it said:

"It is difficult to say who will have a better season in 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi. Both players are still in good form, and they are motivated to win trophies. Here are some factors that could influence who has the better season:

"The quality of the teams they are playing for: Al-Nassr is a stronger team than Inter Miami, so the former will have more opportunities to score goals."

"The level of competition in their respective leagues: The Saudi Pro League is not as competitive as the MLS, so the Portuguese will have a better chance of winning trophies."

"The age of the players: The former Real Madrid forward is 38 years old, while the ex-Barcelona attacker is 36 years old. Both players are still in good form, but they are not getting any younger."

"The motivation of the players: Ronaldo is a proven winner and he will be motivated to win trophies in Saudi Arabia. Messi may not be as motivated to win trophies in MLS, as he has already won so much in his career."

"Ultimately, it is up to the players themselves to decide who has the better season. If both players continue to perform at a high level, they will both be in contention for individual awards and team trophies."

The Portugal international bagged 17 goals and four assists last season for Al-Nassr and Manchester United. Messi, on the other hand, enjoyed a brilliant start to his Inter Miami career with a stunning game-winning free kick in the Leagues Cup against Cruz Azul.