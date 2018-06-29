Senegal 0-1 Colombia: 5 Talking Points as Colombia qualify for Round of 16, World Cup 2018

Yerry Mina's header gave Colombia a 1-0 win over Senegal

Thursday's Group H clash at the Samara Arena was a closely contested battle as Colombia edged past Senegal 1-0. The result sees Los Cafeteros qualify for the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2018, as table toppers, where they will face either England or Belgium.

The first half produced no goals as Senegal's organization was spot on, nullifying Colombia's attack and denying the Colombian midfielders space to exploit. Senegal started the game in bright fashion but couldn't find the back of the net due to some lacklustre finishing in the final third from their forwards. Colombia's best chance came when Juan Quintero's free kick was smartly saved by Khadim N'Diaye.

After the restart, Colombia were composed as they found a way to bypass Senegal's counter pressing, but couldn't find a way through on goal until Yerry Mina headed in Juan Quintero's cross in the 74th minute. The Colombians saw out the game with ease as Senegal lacked the bite to cause problems for the Colombian defence.

Without further delay, we look at the five talking points from the clash at the Samara Arena.

#5 Colombia's patience and never say die attitude pays off in the end

Patience and composure were the main characteristics in Colombia's triumph over Senegal

Senegal and Colombia started the game playing the 4-4-2 and 4-2-3-1 formation respectively. The entire first half saw the South Americans enjoy most of the possession to no avail as Senegal, who changed to the 4-5-1 formation while defending, outnumbered the Colombians in midfield, which left Colombia with no space to exploit.

Moreover, Senegal's intense counter pressing resulted in Colombia being dispossessed on countless occasions in areas near the half line which allowed Senegal to break at Colombia with ease, only to be let down by some insipid finishing.

Although Senegal made life difficult for the Colombians, the latter kept probing at their opponent's defence and were finally rewarded when Yerry Mina popped up to score from Juan Quintero's corner in the 74th minute.

From that moment onwards, Colombia started taking control of the game and forced Senegal to commit mistakes and give away silly fouls. Ultimately, Colombia held firm and secured a 1-0 victory which booked their place in the Round of 16.