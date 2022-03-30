Senegal 1-0 Egypt (3-1 on penalties): 5 talking points as Mane scores the winning penalty and Salah misses out from the spot | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Senegal overcame Egypt to grab a spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday night. The hosts recovered from a one-goal deficit from the first leg in the fourth minute, thanks to an own goal from Hamdi Fathi.

That would be the only goal scored in a tense and brutal game that stretched all the way to the penalties. Both sides missed their first two penalties, including an overpowered shot from Mohamed Salah, who did not get a chance to take a penalty in the AFCON 2021 Final.

In a similar fashion to how Egypt frustrated Senegal in the AFCON Final, the game saw plenty of chances for the hosts while the visiting side tried to slow the run of play at every possible opportunity.

The hosts enjoyed better chances throughout the game but just could not find a way past the Egyptian defense. Chances came few and far between for the Pharaos and they earned five yellow cards by the end of the 120 minutes.

As Sadio Mane scores the winning penalty for Senegal in a win against Egypt once again, here we take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Both sides lacked clinical finishing in a thrilling end-to-end game

Sadio Mane had just one shot on target against Egypt in the FIFA World Cup qualifier

There were 30 shots in the game and just one goal to show for all that attacking threat. What's more surprising is that the only goal of the game was an own-goal and followed a set piece.

The hosts accounted for 25 of these goal-scoring attempts, with nine of them on target. They should've bagged the decisive goal before the penalties but came up short in front of the goal.

Isamaila Sarr missed two big chances in the game. Mane played a great ball in for the striker but he sent his effort wide with just the keeper to beat. In extra time, he was denied by a great save from Mohammed El Shenawy.

Egypt had just one shot on target and although substitute Zizo provided some spark in the final third, it was all for nothing.

#4 The high-stakes game kept match officials occupied

This FIFA World Cup qualifier game was stopped on multiple occasions due to fouls

Tensions are expected to rise in a high-stakes game like this one. Egypt saw their one-goal lead disappear in the fourth minute of the game and Senegal, having smelled blood, went on the offensive.

As many as 55 fouls were committed in the game, which meant that the game was stopped 55 times in 120 minutes. The stop-start nature of the game particularly impacted the hosts, who looked dangerous on the counter, and stopped many good goalscoring opportunities.

#3 Mohamed El Shenawy kept Egypt in the game with string of brilliant saves

Mohamed El Shenawy stood strong against Senegal's attackers in the FIFA World Cup qualifier game

Once again it was the goalkeeper who came to the rescue for Egypt, as Mohamed El Shenawy made some great saves to keep the score level on aggregate.

The hosts had the upper hand in terms of possession and ran at the Egyptian defense on every opportunity they had. But they could not find a way past the goalkeeper.

His best display came in the first half of added time when he cleared two dangerous corners. Then, just moments later, he had to make a diving save to deny Sarr what looked to be a simple tap-in.

He did all he could until the penalty shootout. While he did not make a save, it was the poorly executed penalties from his outfield teammates that led his side down.

#2 Senegal qualify for back-to-back World Cups for the first time

Egypt v Senegal - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

The Lions of Teranga have a very well-balanced squad at the moment. They lifted their first title at the AFCON this year with this squad and the players also helped secure a place in the World Cup finals.

It is the first time in their history that they have made it to the FIFA World Cup finals for back-to-back editions, which is a testament to their squad quality at the moment. They are led by Liverpool forward Mane, while the presence of Chelsea's Edouard Mendy in the goal has helped them improve dramatically in defense.

Senegal are the African champions and can make it through to the knockout stages of this FIFA World Cup if they can retain their current form.

#1 Mo Salah misses his penalty but are the laser pens to blame?

Mo Salah missed the first penalty in the shootout of the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Senegal

Mo Salah missed having a moment of redemption as he overpowered his penalty over the bar. The nerves can get the better of any player in such a situation but there was more to it.

Throughout this FIFA World Cup qualifier game, the home fans lit up the pitch with laser pointers but directed their laser pens right at the Egyptian players during the penalty shootout. Salah's face was bombarded with the lasers right as he stepped up to take his kick.

Henry Bushnell @HenryBushnell I mean, just look at this. Salah sails his penalty over… and surely anybody would, given the lasers.



Mane scores, Senegal wins the shootout, Egypt out of the World Cup I mean, just look at this. Salah sails his penalty over… and surely anybody would, given the lasers.Mane scores, Senegal wins the shootout, Egypt out of the World Cup https://t.co/tgHmCmW8uu

It was in bad taste from the fans and something that could draw action against the fans and the Senegalese Football Federation. England were fined €30,000 last year when a fan used a laser pointer against Kasper Schmeichel.

Nonetheless, the fact remains that Salah missed from the spot, and his Liverpool teammate Mane scored the winning penalty, in somewhat of a repeat of the AFCON Final, to seal the win for this side.

