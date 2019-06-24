×
Africa Cup of Nations 2019 - Senegal 2-0 Tanzania: 3 reasons why Senegal won  

Anthony Akatugba Jr.
Feature
64   //    24 Jun 2019, 18:37 IST

The Teranga Lions celebrate
In a tournament that has seen lesser forces unsettle the big guns, the Teranga Lions of Senegal signaled they were having none of that via a solid 2-0 victory over the Taifa Stars of Tanzania.

The Teranga Lions were without captain Sadio Mane due to a suspension picked up in the qualifiers, but that didn't dampen the mood. The Tanzanians had to contend with wave after wave of Senegalese onslaught, succumbing in the end to two well-taken strikes either side of half time.

The Senegalese national team are habitual top performers at AFCON, and in the end, this result against a little known Tanzanian side was inevitable.

Here are a couple of reasons why the Teranga Lions started their quest for a maiden AFCON trophy on the front foot.

#3 A level head

Aliou Cisse - Head coach of the Teranga Lions
Aliou Cisse's men embark on their AFCON title quest with a plethora of statistical accolades. They are the top-ranked side in Africa, they are ranked 22 in the FIFA pecking order, and they amassed the most points on the way to AFCON 2019 (16).

Aside from the fact that they always put up a solid performance at AFCON, this year they also have some of the best players in the world amongst their traveling party, including Sadio Mane and Kalidou Koulibaly.

All this would be enough to breed complacency in camp, however, head coach Aliou Cisse hasn't let all that get to his head. He said recently,

“Favourites are the teams who have won. Senegal have never won the Cup of Nations. Egypt have seven times. But we know our strengths and we are genuine challengers,” said Cisse, whose side is the highest-ranked in Africa, at 22 in the world
“Our recent results show that Senegal is making progress. But the statistics don’t lead to victories. France were not top of the Fifa rankings and they were world champions,”

Such a level headed disposition is essential if he is to keep the ego of his team in check because they have to win each team presented before them, even footballing minnows like Tanzania.

