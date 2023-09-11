Senegal vs Algeria Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th September 2023

Senegal will welcome Algeria to Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade in a friendly match on Tuesday.

Senegal vs Algeria Preview

The two teams finished top of their respective groups in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying. Senegal led Group L with 14 points following four wins and two draws while Algeria were the team that racked up the most points in qualification. They finished with 16 points from five wins and a draw.

The Teranga Lions, who are also defending champions, are a team to beat at the upcoming Afcon. They have not waxed cold since their continental triumph two years ago. However, coach Aliou Cisse claims they are not thinking of the Afcon finals at the moment but rather fine-tuning for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Algeria are another team to watch out for at the 2023 AFCON. The 2019 African champions failed to meet expectations in the previous edition, crashing out in the group stage. However, the team have been reconstituted and are enjoying a purple patch once more, winning seven times and drawing twice in their last 10 games.

The Fennec Foxes are also preparing for their World Cup qualifying games slated for next month but not against formidable opponents. They will host Somalia before heading for Mozambique. That does not mean they will take their friendly matches lightly, says coach Djamel Belmadi. Senegal and Algeria's last two clashes ended in stalemates.

Senegal vs Algeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Senegal have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five clashes with Algeria.

Senegal have scored 12 goals and conceded five in their last five matches.

Senegal have won thrice and lost four times against Algeria in all their 10 clashes.

Algeria have won four times and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Senegal have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches, which is the same recent record shared by Algeria.

Senegal vs Algeria Prediction

Senegal are a star-studded side with many creative players but have struggled in the past against Algeria due to their pace and sharpness. The North Africans boast wingers that are deft and unstoppable on the flanks. However, the likes of Sadio Mane, Boulaye Dia, and Youssouf Sabaly have the required experience to handle the visitors.

Algeria are expected to stick to their fast, smooth, and fluid pattern, with Riyad Mahrez and Mohamed Amonra manning the attack battery.

Senegal come into the match as favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Senegal 3-2 Algeria

Senegal vs Algeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Senegal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Senegal to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Algeria to score - Yes