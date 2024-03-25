Senegal vs Benin Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024

Senegal lock horns against Benin in a friendly at the Stade de la Licorne on Tuesday (March 26).

Following their Round of 16 exit at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations against eventual champions Cote d'Ivoire, Senegal beat Gabon 3-0 in a friendly on Friday. Aaron Appindangoyé's own goal got the ball rolling in the 12th minute before Mikayil Faye and Sadio Mané scored in either half.

Benin, meanwhile, drew 2-2 with AFCON champions Cote d'Ivoire in their first game of the year. Junior Olaitan bagged a brace, snapping their seven-game winless run across competitions.

Senegal vs Benin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns nine times across competitions. Senegal lead 6-1.

Benin are winless against Senegal since a 4-3 win in the erstwhile French Colonial Tournament in 1961.

Senegal have won five of their last six meetings with Benin and drew 1-1 in the AFCON qualifiers last year.

Three of their last five meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Senegal have a 100% record in three friendlies against Benin, scoring five goals and conceding twice.

Benin have one win in 14 games across competitions and have drawn three of their last four friendlies.

Senegal have lost one of their last nine games across competitions, keeping seven clean sheets.

Senegal have won their two friendlies in 2024 by an aggregate score of 4-0.

Senegal vs Benin Prediction

Senegal will look to build on their win over Gabon. Ismaila Sarr, Abdoulaye Niakhate Ndiaye, Pape Gueye and Arouna Sangamte remain sidelined through injuries. Edouard Mendy was rested in the Gabon game but could start here.

Benin, meanwhile, are winless in 14 games across competitions. They were awarded a 3-0 win over Rwanda, who fielded a suspended player, last year. They have conceded at least twice in four of their last six games.

Considering the current form of both teams and Senegal's dominance in the head-to-head record, the 2021 AFCON winners should register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Senegal 2-1 Benin

Senegal vs Benin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Senegal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Sadio Mane to score or assist any time - Yes