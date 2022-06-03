Senegal vs Benin prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Senegal, the reigning Africa Cup of Nations Champions, host Benin at the Diamniadio Olympic Stadium in the group stage fixture of the qualifiers for the 2023 edition on Friday.

Senegal are a force to be reckoned with in Africa at the moment and before winning the AFCON for the first time earlier this year, they also made it to the final in the 2019 edition. They'll be looking to book their place at the final for the 17th time in order to defend their title.

Benin missed out on qualification for the 2021 edition on goal difference and, with Rwanda and Mozambique being the other two sides in Group L, they'll be hoping for an easy qualification campaign this time around.

CAF @CAF_Online #TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023!



Who will book a ticket to Africa’s most prestigious sports event? Who will book a ticket to Africa’s most prestigious sports event? #TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023! 🏆 Who will book a ticket to Africa’s most prestigious sports event? https://t.co/4PTp3M0x2D

Senegal vs Benin Head-to-Head

This will be the eighth meeting between the two sides across all competitions. As expected, Senegal have a better record in this fixture with five wins to their name. Benin have been able to record just one win against their western rivals while one game has ended in a draw.

Story continues below ad

They last met in the quarter-final fixture of the 2019 edition, with Senegal recording a 1-0 victory thanks to Idrissa Gueye's 70th-minute winner.

Senegal form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Benin form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W

Senegal vs Benin Team News

Senegal

The Lions of Teranga have named a 25-man squad for the two games in June. Interestingly, no Senegal-based player finds a place in the squad with all players currently plying their trade at European clubs.

Bouna Sarr, Bamba Dieng and Mame Baba Thiam were left out of the squad, the first two with injuries, while Thiam's exclusion is due to personal reasons.

Story continues below ad

Injured: Bouna Sarr, Bamba Dieng

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Mame Baba Thiam

Benin

Les Écureuils have named a 26-man squad for the first two games of the AFCON qualifiers. Benin have no reported injuries or suspension concerns.

Jordan Adeoti had to withdraw last week due to personal reasons, reducing their strength to 25 players.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Jordan Adeoti.

Senegal vs Benin Predicted XIs

Senegal (4-3-3): Édouard Mendy (GK); Fodé Ballo-Touré, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Saliou Ciss; Cheikhou Kouyaté, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gueye; Boulaye Dia, Demba Seck, Sadio Mané.

Benin (3-4-3): Saturnin Allagbe (GK); Olivier Verdon, Khaled Adénon, Yohan Roche; Melvyn Doremus, Mattéo Ahlinvi, Tidjani Anaane, David Kiki; Tosin Aiyegun, Steve Mounie, Mickael Pote.

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Senegal vs Benin Prediction

Senegal are the clear favorites in this match, as they are on a four-game winning streak against Benin. They also have the edge in terms of squad quality and home advantage. Any outcome other than a win for the reigning AFCON champions is difficult to imagine.

Prediction: Senegal 2-0 Benin

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far