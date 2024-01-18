Senegal vs Cameroon Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19th 2024

Reigning champions Senegal will square off against Cameroon at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in their second group-stage match of the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 (AFCON) on Friday.

The 2021 winners got their title defense underway with a comfortable 3-0 win over the Gambia. Pape Gueye broke the deadlock in the fourth minute with Sadio Mane providing the assist.

The Gambia's Ebou Adams was sent off in the first half, after a VAR check, which overturned the original decision from a yellow card to a red card. The reigning champions made the most of their numerical advantage and Lamine Camara bagged a brace in the second half.

Cameroon, the five-time champions at the AFCON, finished third in the previous edition but had a slow start to their campaign playing a 1-1 draw against Guinea. Mohamed Bayo opened the scoring in the 10th minute to give Guinea an early lead but François Kamano was sent off in the first half, reducing them to 10 men for the second half.

The numerical advantage came in hand for the 2017 champions as Frank Magri equalized in the 51st minute with Georges-Kévin N'Koudou bagging the assist.

Senegal vs Cameroon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 14 times across all competitions thus far. They have contested these meetings closely, with the reigning champions having a 6-5 lead in wins and three games ending in draws.

11 of the 14 meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

They last met in an international friendly in October last year, with Senegal recording a 1-0 win.

The two teams have met four times at the AFCON thus far. Cameroon have the upper hand in these meetings with a 3-1 lead in wins, though two have come in a penalty shootout.

Senegal vs Cameroon Prediction

The Lions of Teranga recorded a comfortable 3-0 win in their campaign opener, extending their unbeaten run across all competitions to five games. Interestingly, they have kept clean sheets in these games as well and will look to build on that defensive form here.

They have kept clean sheets in six of their last seven meetings against Cameroon but have failed to score in five games in that period as well. Cheikhou Kouyate has left the squad to attend his father's funeral, who passed away on Tuesday.

Les Lions Indomptables played a consecutive 1-1 draw for the third match in a row in their campaign opener and will look to return to winning ways. They have just one win in their last six games in all competitions.

At the AFCON, they have suffered just one defeat in their last eight games, with that loss coming on penalties. They have scored at least once in eight of their last nine games in the competition and are expected to find the back of the net.

Andre Onana joined up with the squad a bit late which prevented his inclusion in the campaign opener. He has trained with the squad and is likely to replace his cousin and 2017 winner Fabrice Ondoa between the sticks.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Senegal 1-1 Cameroon

Senegal vs Cameroon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Sadio Mane to score or assist any time - Yes