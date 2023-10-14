Senegal vs Cameroon Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16th 2023

Senegal and Cameroon will lock horns in an international friendly on Monday at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

The reigning AFCON champions are playing their first match since a 1-0 loss to Algeria in a friendly last month. Cameroon, meanwhile, played Russia in a friendly on Thursday in Moscow. They suffered a 1-0 defeat and will look to return to winning ways in this match.

Both teams have secured their spots in the 2023 AFCON, topping their respective qualifying groups. Interestingly, they have been drawn in Group C and will meet in the second group match in January next year.

Senegal and Cameroon will wrap up their current international break with this match. They'll both be back in action next month, as they get their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign underway.

Senegal vs Cameroon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 13 times in all competitions thus far. The head-to-head record is balanced with five wins apiece for both teams and three games ending in draws.

They last met in the quarter-finals of the 2017 AFCON, which Cameroon won on penalties.

The last eight meetings between them have all produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with Senegal failing to score in six games in that period.

They have met five times in friendlies and the head-to-head record is even in these meetings as well, with two wins apiece for both teams and one game ending in a draw.

Senegal have suffered just one defeat in their last 10 games across all competitions, recording seven wins.

Cameroon, meanwhile, have recorded just one win in their last six games in all competitions.

Cameroon are winless in their last seven friendlies and have just one win in their last 11 friendlies.

Senegal vs Cameroon Prediction

Lions de la Téranga will play for the first time in a month and should be well-rested for this match. They have just one win in their last seven meetings against Cameroon and will look to improve upon that record in this match.

Head coach Aliou Cisse has called up a strong squad for the match, which includes players who have experience playing in the French Ligue 1. Many of them will feel right at home at Stade Bollaert-Delelis, RC Lens' home ground.

Les Lions Indomptables head into the match in poor form, winning just two of their seven games in all competitions since 2023. They have suffered three defeats and two games have ended in draws.

Ten of the 13 meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals. With that in mind, another low-scoring match might ensue, and considering Senegal's current form, we back them to eke out a narrow win while the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Senegal 1-0 Cameroon

Senegal vs Cameroon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Senegal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Sadio Mané to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 4: Senegal to keep a clean sheet - Yes