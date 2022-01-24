Senegal vs Cape Verde Prediction and Betting Tips - 25th January 2022

The knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations will see Senegal face Cape Verde at the Kouekong Stadium on Tuesday evening in their last 16 clash.

Senegal did not exactly impress in their group stage run with just one win in their three games. They opened their continental campaign with a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe, with Liverpool star Sadio Mane scoring a last-minute penalty kick. They then played out back-to-back goalless draws against Guinea and Malawi to round up their group stage run.

The Lions of Teranga have secured a spot in the knockout stages for the third consecutive time and will now be looking to go a step further than they did in the last edition of the competition.

Cape Verde began their AFCON run with a 1-0 win over Ethiopia before losing to Burkina Faso by the same scoreline. They then held tournament hosts Cameroon to a 1-1 draw in their final game to secure qualification as one of the highest-ranked third-placed teams.

The Blue Sharks will play in the knockout stages for the second time in their third appearance in the competition.

Senegal vs Cape Verde Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Senegal have won 14 of the 18 meetings between the two sides. The visitors have won just two of them while the other two meetings have ended in draws.

Senegal are yet to concede a goal in the continental showpiece so far.

Cape Verde have failed to score any goals against the Senegalese in their last four matchups.

Senegal are the lowest-scoring side to advance to the last 16 of the tournament with just one goal scored.

Cape Verde have managed to score more than once in a game just three times in their last 14 outings across all competitions.

Senegal vs Cape Verde Prediction

The Lions of Teranga have endured a rather tough spell in front of goal in the tournament so far, managing a total of just seven shots on target and one goal. Their defense has, however, been impeccable and will be looking to keep yet another clean sheet when they play on Tuesday.

Cape Verde won one, drew one and lost one of their three group stage games and have not exactly put in a a convincing run. While their performance against high-flying Cameroon was commendable, we expect them to be defeated by 2019-finalists Senegal.

Prediction: Senegal 1-0 Cape Verde

Senegal vs Cape Verde Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Senegal

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 4 - Sadio Mane to score anytime: Yes (The Liverpool striker scored Senegal's only goal in the tournament thus far and is the most likely goalscorer for the Teranga Lions)

Edited by Peter P