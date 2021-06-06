Senegal vs Cape Verde prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2021

Senegal host Cape Verde at the Stade Lat Dior in a friendly game on Tuesday, looking to build on their earlier victory.

The Lions of Teranga beat Zambia 3-1 on Saturday as first-half goals from Sadio Mane, Krepin Diatta and Ismaila Sarr knocked Chipolopolo off the park. Dominic Chanda pulled one consolation strike back in the 54th minute.

The victory was their first since beating Guinea-Bissau in November last year, but continued their unbeaten run in all competitions to five games.

Cape Verde will be in action for the first time since ending their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the end of March.

The Blue Sharks beat Cameroon and Mozambique in their final two games to book tickets for the 2022 edition. It will be their first AFCON since 2015 after coming through the qualifying phase unscathed.

Senegal vs Cape Verde Head-To-Head

Senegal have won 13 of their previous 17 games with Cape Verde, who've won only twice against them.

The sides were drawn in the same group for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, with the Lions of Teranga winning 2-0 home and away.

Amical #SENZAM

LIVE 🔴 (Mi-Temps)



Sénégal 3-0 Zambie



22' Sadio Mane (sp)

30' Krépin Diatta

44' Ismaila Sarr



Vos appréciations après ces 45 premières minutes ? pic.twitter.com/tNap6vLQfs — Galsenfoot.com (@Galsenfootsn) June 5, 2021

Senegal Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-W

Cape Verde Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-W-W

Senegal vs Cape Verde Team News

Senegal

As it is only a friendly, Aliou Cisse may change his lineup and give other players a chance to start. Cheikhou Kouyate, Keita Balde and Famara Diedhiou are pushing for a return to the starting XI.

However, key players like Kalidou Koulibaly and Sadio Mane may keep their places.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Imagens do treino de ontem, o segundo deste estágio



Hoje os Tubarões Azuis voltam a treinar, no período da tarde.



Fique atento ao nosso Facebook e Instagram https://t.co/UZCpdeWnj1#caboverde #tubaroesazuis #futebol pic.twitter.com/Vh2VS3pJ9v — Federação Cabo-verdiana de Futebol (@fcfcomunica) June 3, 2021

Cape Verde

Head coach Bubista has named an inexperienced squad with 17 players below five caps, including four debutants.

However, key players like Ryan Mendes, Djaniny and Marco Soares are also expected to feature.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Senegal vs Cape Verde Predicted XI

Senegal (4-4-2): Alfred Gomis; Lamine Gassama, Kalidou Koulibaly, Cheikhou Kouyate, Abdou Diallo; Idrissa Gueye, Pape Matar Sarr, Nampalys Mendy, Sadio Mane; Keita Balde, Boulaye Dia.

Cape Verde (4-3-3): Vozinha; Jeffry Fortes, Ponck, Stopira, Dylan Tavares; Jamiro Monteiro, Marco Soares, Helder Tavares; Ryan Mendes, Lisandro Semedo, Djaniny.

Senegal vs Cape Verde Prediction

Senegal have the better team on paper and look favorites to win the contest.

Cape Verde have traditionally struggled against the Teranga Lions and don't have the arsenal to change their fortunes in this match.

Prediction: Senegal 3-1 Cape Verde

Edited by Peter P