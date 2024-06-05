Senegal vs Congo DR Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2024

Senegal and Congo DR are back in action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they lock horns at the Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade on Thursday. Aliou Cisse’s men have won their last four games against the visitors and will head into the game looking to extend this dominant run.

Senegal maintained their fine run of results as they picked up a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Benin in a friendly fixture at the Stade de la Licorne.

Cisse’s side, who suffered a round-of-16 exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations back in January, now turn their attention to the World Cup qualifiers, where they have picked up four points from their opening two matches.

Congo DR, on the other hand, will take to the pitch for the first time since suffering a penalty-shootout loss to South Africa in the AFCON third-placed playoff back in February.

Trending

Sebastien Desabre’s men kicked off their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory over Mauritania on November 15, four days before suffering a 1-0 loss against Sudan.

While Congo DR will be looking to return to winning ways on Thursday, they have failed to win nine of their last 11 away matches across all competitions.

Senegal vs Congo DR Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last eight meetings between the sides, Senegal boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Congo DR have picked up two wins in that time, while both nations have settled for a share of the spoils on one occasion.

Senegal are on a four-game winning streak against Desabre’s men, scoring 11 goals and keeping two clean sheets since a goalless draw in January 2016.

Senegal have won all but one of their last seven matches, with a penalty-shootout loss against Côte d’Ivoire on January 29 being the exception.

Congo DR have won just two of their last nine matches in all competitions while losing four and claiming three draws since November 2023.

Senegal vs Congo DR Prediction

While Congo will be looking to find their feet, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against a well-drilled and significantly superior Senegal side. We predict a one-sided affair, with the hosts claiming maximum points.

Prediction: Senegal 3-1 Congo DR

Senegal vs Congo DR Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Senegal to win

Tip 2: First to score - Senegal (The hosts have opened the scoring in their last seven outings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of Senegal’s last 10 matches)