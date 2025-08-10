Senegal vs Congo Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th August 2025

Defending champions Senegal take on Congo at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar City on Tuesday at the 2024 African Nations Championship, looking to make it two wins from two. Ranked 18th in the world, the Lions of Teranga began their campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over Nigeria as Christian Gomis netted the only goal of the game in the 75th minute.

With three points in the bag, Pape Thiaw's side are currently at the top of Group D and lead the race to reach the knockout stages. Of the previous three appearances, the West African side have lost out in the group stages just once, back in 2011.

Another win next week would confirm their place in the quarter-finals, but Congo won't make it too easy for them. Quarter-finalists in the 2022 edition, the Red Devils pegged back Sudan in a late 1-1 draw in their opening game this week.

A 29th-minute strike from Musa Hussien had the Falcons of Jediane in front until the last few minutes before the end of normal time, when Carly Ekongo equalized for Congo to force a share of the spoils.

Senegal vs Congo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 clashes between the sides in the past, with Senegal winning six times and losing to Congo on two occasions.

Congo's last win over Senegal came in January 1972, a 2-0 victory in a friendly game; they've gone the next eight without beating Senegal.

Senegal and Congo last met in November 2021.

The Lions of Teranga have lost just three times from 15 games at the African Nations Championship.

The Red Devils have struck just once from their last eight games against Senegal.

Of the last 10 games, Senegal have won five times and lost just twice.

Senegal vs Congo Prediction

The Lions of Teranga are the favorites on paper, given the experience and quality in their squad. Even without the big names such as Sadio Mane, the defending champions have looked solid and will be buoyed by their opening day win, as a spot in the knockout stages is calling.

Congo haven't beaten them in over 50 years, and that run is likely to continue here.

Prediction: Senegal 1-0 Congo

Senegal vs Congo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Senegal to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

