Senegal vs Congo prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Senegal host Congo at the Stade Lat Dior in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification match on Sunday, with both sides in contrasting runs of form.

Senegal are unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions and have already sealed their place in the next round of qualifiers. Aliou Cisse's side will look to continue their impressive form with a win against Congo.

Congo, on the other hand, are yet to win a game in the group stage and are currently bottom of Group H. Paul Put's side will look to bow out of the group stages with a respectable result against a high-flying Senegal side on Sunday.

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup 🇨🇬 Congo 1-1 Namibia 🇳🇦

🇹🇬 Togo 1-1 Senegal 🇸🇳



🔝 Already-qualified Lions of Teranga remained unbeaten in Group H thanks to a stoppage time goal from Habib Diallo 🦁 🇨🇬 Congo 1-1 Namibia 🇳🇦🇹🇬 Togo 1-1 Senegal 🇸🇳🔝 Already-qualified Lions of Teranga remained unbeaten in Group H thanks to a stoppage time goal from Habib Diallo 🦁 https://t.co/V9VVkzR7sh

Both sides are effectively playing for nothing at this point, as Senegal have already confirmed their qualification from Group H and Congo cannot progress any further.

Senegal vs Congo Head-to-Head

Senegal have dominated the head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last six meetings against Congo, winning four of them.

Senegal came away as 3-1 winners in the reverse fixture back in September. Goals from Boulaye Dia, Ismaila Sarr and Sadio Mane were enough to secure the three points on the night, while Silvere Ganvoula grabbed a consolation goal for Congo.

Senegal Form Guide: W-W-W-W-D

Congo Form Guide: D-L-D-L-D

Senegal vs Congo Team News

Senegal have a star-studded lineup

Senegal

Abdou Diallo will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19. Senegal will rest Sadio Mane for the game after the Liverpool man picked up an injury in the 1-1 draw against Togo last time out.

However, Aliou Cisse's side will still boast the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy and Ismaila Sarr in what is one of the strongest African teams on paper.

Injured: Sadio Mane

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Abdou Diallo

Congo

Congo will also have a full-strength squad heading into the game. Guy Mbenza has been in great form this season and is expected to lead the attack against Senegal on Sunday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Senegal vs Congo Predicted XI

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch 🚨 NEW: Sadio Mane is awaiting the results of X-rays after suffering an injury scare on international duty with Senegal. #awlive [bbc] 🚨 NEW: Sadio Mane is awaiting the results of X-rays after suffering an injury scare on international duty with Senegal. #awlive [bbc] https://t.co/bRHi8VrGoq

Senegal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy; Fode Ballo, Cheikhou Kouyate, Kalidou Koulibaly, Bouna Sarr; Nampalys Mendy, Pape Sarr, Idrissa Gueye; Bamba Dieng, Ismaila Sarr, Habib Diallo

Congo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Christoffer Mafoumbi; Bradley Mazikou, Vladis Emmerson, Ravy Tsouka, Nolan Mbemba; Prestige Mboungou, Warren Tchimbembe, Gaius Makouta; Dylan Bahamboula, Yann Mabella, Guy Mbenza

Senegal vs Congo Prediction

It's hard to see Congo coming away with anything from Sunday's game given the gap in form and quality between the two sides.

We predict Senegal will win the game comfortably.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Senegal 2-0 Congo

Edited by Peter P