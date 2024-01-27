Senegal vs Cote d'Ivoire Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29th 2024

There will be fireworks at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium as defending champions Senegal and hosts Cote d'Ivoire do battle in one of the marquee ties in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations round of 16.

This all-West African affair will pit two sides who had realistic aspirations to go all the way and another heavyweight will suffer an early ouster here.

The Teranga Lions breezed through the group stage, winning all three games to book their spot in the knockout round as Group C winners. Their last group game came in a routine 2-0 victory over Guinea after they had already secured their spot in the round of 16. Abdoulaye Seck and Iliman Ndiaye scored second-half goals to help Alou Cisse's side claim the win.

Cote d'Ivoire, meanwhile, snuck into the round of 16 as the fourth-best third-placed team in the group stage. They had to wait until proceedings were concluded to know their fate, having suffered an embarrassing 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Equatorial Guinea in their final group game. Tournament top-scorer Emilio Nsue scored a brace while Pablo Ganet and Jannick Buyla also scored to compound the Elephants' woes.

There have already been repercussions for their disastrous group stage, with the Ivorian football federation having parted ways with Jean-Louis Gasset. They have appointed former international Emerse Fae to oversee proceedings for the rest of their stay in the tournament.

Senegal vs Cote d'Ivoire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 25 occasions in the past. Ivory Coast lead 14-8 in wins.

Senegal have not lost a competitive game since their 3-0 loss to England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in December 2022.

Cote d'Ivoire's last eight competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Senegal have kept a first-half clean sheet in each of their last nine games.

Sadio Mane contributed to a goal in each of his group stage games (one goal, two assists).

Senegal vs Cote d'Ivoire Prediction

Senegal came into this tournament as favorites to defend their crown and they made light work of the group stage. Aliou Cisse's side were the only team to finish the group stage with maximum points, sending a statement of intent to the rest of the competition.

Cote d'Ivoire, for their part, had high expectations but things have gone pear-shaped since winning their opening game. However, they cannot be counted out and still have a plethora of elite performers in their ranks as well as raucous support behind them. Furthermore, they won on both previous occasions when they faced the Teranga Lions at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Senegal have made it to the final in each of the last two AFCON tournaments and are aiming to become the first team since the great Egyptian side to win back-to-back trophies. We are tipping the defending champions to advance after extra time.

Prediction: Senegal 1-1 Cote d'Ivoire (2-1 AET).

Senegal vs Cote d'Ivoire Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Senegal to advance