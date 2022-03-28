Senegal vs Egypt predicted score and betting tips | 29th March 2022

The CAF playoffs for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers conclude this week and will see Senegal host Egypt in the second leg of the tie at the Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade on Tuesday.

Senegal were beaten 1-0 in the first leg on Friday, with Saliou Ciss scoring an unfortunate own goal just minutes after kick-off. The Lions of Teranga fought tooth and nail to draw level but were met by a resolute Egyptian backline.

The home nation have only ever qualified for two World Cup tournaments, one in 2002 and the other in 2018.

Egypt benefited massively from a stroke of luck to hold the advantage ahead of the return leg on Tuesday. However, they won't be too bothered by their performance as they look to enact revenge on the Senegalese after their AFCON disappointments.

The Pharaohs also participated in the 2018 World Cup and are now a step closer to clinching a place in the tournament at Qatar later this year.

Senegal vs Egypt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the 15th meeting between Senegal and Egypt.

The hosts have won five of their previous meetings, while the visitors have won two more. There have been two draws between the two teams.

Senegal and Egypt met in the final of this year's Africa Cup of Nations, with Sadio Mane's Teranga Lions getting the better of Mo Salah's Pharaohs.

Senegal are the top-ranked African team in the FIFA rankings (18th in the world) while Egypt are the fourth-best African nation (34th globally), according to FIFA.

Senegal vs Egypt Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain defender Abdou Diallo picked up an injury early in the first leg and is expected to miss Tuesday's as a result. Goalkeepers Seny Dieng and Alfred Gomis are both injured as well and will miss out.

Meanwhile, Egypt's Mohamed Abdelmonem came off injured just before the break in the first leg and he is not expected to feature for the visitors this week.

Senegal have failed to break the resolute Egyptian backline in back-to-back games now and will be looking to end that run this week. The Lions of Teranga, however, hardly ever lose on home soil and will be looking to maximize their home advantage this week.

Egypt hold the advantage ahead of the decider on Tuesday. They have, however, struggled to perform against the Senegalese in recent times and could see defeat this week.

Prediction: Senegal 2-1 Egypt

Senegal vs Egypt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Senegal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

