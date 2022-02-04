Senegal vs Egypt prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final

Senegal and Egypt will lock horns in the finals of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations at Paul Biya Stadium on Sunday.

The Lions of Teranga, who've never won the cup before, are into their second consecutive finals of the competition.

They were beaten by Riyad Mahrez-led Algeria in 2019 and will be hoping to get third time lucky in Cameroon. Aliou Cisse's side have been convincing in the knockout stages, scoring eight goals in three games while conceding only twice.

Egypt have needed extra-time in all three knockout games so far, including two penalty shootouts in the last-16 and the semi-finals. The seven-time champions are into their fifth final of the last six editions. The AFCON final will be one to watch as Mohamed Salah takes on his Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane in a promising tie.

Senegal vs Egypt Head-To-Head

There have been 12 clashes between the sides before and Egypt have won exactly half of them, while losing to Senegal on just four occasions.

However, their last encounter came during the qualifiers for the 2015 AFCON championship, with the Lions of Teranga winning both home and away.

GOAL @goal SENEGAL VS EGYPT



SADIO MANE VS MOHAMED SALAH



YOUR SENEGAL VS EGYPTSADIO MANE VS MOHAMED SALAHYOUR #AFCON2021 FINAL 🇸🇳 SENEGAL VS EGYPT 🇪🇬🇸🇳 SADIO MANE VS MOHAMED SALAH 🇪🇬YOUR #AFCON2021 FINAL 🏆 https://t.co/A9Ws62mXRg

Senegal Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-D

Egypt Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Senegal vs Egypt Team News

Senegal

Head coach Aliou Cisse will have few complaints after their last performance, so he most likely will field the same XI.

Mane, who has struck twice in three knockout matches, will be hoping for one in the showpiece clash too.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

SportyBet @SportyBet



Burkina Faso 1-3 Senegal



Another outstanding performance from Sadio Mane send the Teranga Lions of Senegal to the final.

#AFCON2021 #TeamSenegal #TeamBurkinaFaso FTBurkina Faso 1-3 SenegalAnother outstanding performance from Sadio Mane send the Teranga Lions of Senegal to the final. FT🇧🇫 Burkina Faso 1-3 Senegal 🇸🇳Another outstanding performance from Sadio Mane send the Teranga Lions of Senegal to the final.#AFCON2021 #TeamSenegal #TeamBurkinaFaso https://t.co/hPF4kVBDtp

Egypt

The Pharaohs have needed extra time to win in all three of their knockout stage games so far, including a penalty shootout in two. This may have caused fatigue and Carlos Queiroz, the manager, will contemplate tweaking his side a little.

Still, expect Salah to lead the line for them as the Liverpool ace hopes to bag a goal or two in the finals.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Senegal vs Egypt Predicted XI

Senegal (4-2-3-1): Edouard Mendy (GK); Bouna Sarr, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Saliou Ciss; Cheikhou Kouyate, Nempalys Mendy; Bamba Dieng, Idrissa Gueye, Sadio Mane; Famara Diedhiou.

Egypt (4-3-3): Mohamed Sobhi (GK); Omar Kamal, Ahmed Hegazy, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ahmed Fatouh; Ayman Ashraf, Mohamed Elneny, Amr El Solia; Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Mohamed, Trezeguet.

Senegal vs Egypt Prediction

Senegal have a better quality squad and have been really impressive in the knockout stages.

Egypt, meanwhile, have labored their way here, but their ability to grind out results shouldn't be underestimated.

Yet the Lions of Teranga seem to have a better chance here with their embarrassment of attacking riches. Come Sunday, we predict Mane getting the better of Salah to lift the Africa Cup of Nations for Senelgal.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Senegal 2-1 (aet) Egypt

Edited by Manas Mitul