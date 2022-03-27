Senegal vs Egypt prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Senegal will welcome Egypt to the Stade Abdoulaye Wade for the second leg of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification play-off tie on Tuesday.

The hosts will be looking to overturn the 1-0 deficit they suffered in the first leg in Cairo on Friday. Saliou Ciss' fourth-minute own goal off Mohamed Salah's deflected shot was enough to give the Pharoahs a 1-0 victory in front of their fans.

The seven-time African champions enacted a measure of revenge for losing the final of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations against the Teranga Lions a month ago.

The winner of the tie will secure their spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Senegal vs Egypt Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 14 occasions in the past and Egypt have the advantage with seven wins to their name. Senegal were victorious in five matches, while two fixtures in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came last week when the Pharoahs secured a 1-0 home victory in Cairo.

Prior to that, they met in the final of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations when the sides could not be separated in a goalless draw after two hours of action. Sadio Mane scored the winning penalty in the ensuing shootout, having initially missed from 12 yards in regular time.

Egypt form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Senegal form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Senegal vs Egypt Team News

Senegal

Goalkeepers Seny Dieng and Alfred Gomis missed out on the qualifiers due to injuries.

Injuries: Seny Dieng, Alfred Gomis

Suspension: None

Egypt

Ramadan Sobhi, Mohamed Hany, Ahmed Hegazi and Akram Tawfik all pulled out of the squad due to injuries. Mohamed Abdelmonem suffered a concussion in the first half of the first leg and is also unavailable.

Injuries: Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ahmed Hegazi, Akram Tawfik, Ramadan Sobhi, Mohamed Hany

Suspension: None

Senegal vs Egypt Predicted XI

Senegal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy (GK); Bouna Sarr, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Saliou Ciss; Pape Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gana Gueye; Sadio Mane, Keita Balde, Ismaila Sarr

Egypt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mohamed El-Shennawy (GK); Mahmoud Hamdy El-Wensh, Yasser Ibrahim, Ayman Ashraf, Ahmed Fatouh; Hamdi Fathi, Amr El-Sulya, Mohamed Elneny; Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush, Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet

Senegal vs Egypt Prediction

Senegal gave a good account of themselves in the first leg and were unlucky to have suffered a narrow defeat in Cairo. The African champions will want to rectify that in front of their fans and are likely to start the game on the front foot.

Both sides have enough quality to find the back of the net but we are backing the hosts to secure a narrow victory, with Egypt qualifying on away goals.

Prediction: Senegal 2-1 Egypt

Edited by Peter P