Senegal vs Gabon Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2024 

Senegal will face Gabon at the Stade de la Licorne on Friday in a friendly clash between the two teams.

The home side endured a rather disappointing Africa Cup of Nations earlier in the year and will be looking to bounce back this week. They faced Ivory Coast in the last-16 of the AFCON last time out, playing out a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes before going on to lose the penalty shootout, marking their earliest exit from the tournament since 2015.

Following the weekend clash, Senegal will face Benin next Tuesday in yet another friendly outing at the Stade de Licorne while their opponents will take on Congo at the Stade des Marais a day earlier.

Gabon, meanwhile, are on the hunt for their first-ever World Cup appearance but will now turn their attention to the midweek friendly. They beat Burundi 2-1 in their last match, with Jim Allevinah and Los Angeles FC man Dennis Bouanga getting on the scoresheet in either half before their opponents scored a late consolation goal.

Senegal vs Gabon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between the two teams. Senegal have won five of those games while Gabon have won once. There has been one draw between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in a friendly clash back in 2015 which the Lions of Teranga won 1-0 via a Moussa Sow penalty in the second half.

Senegal are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture, a run dating back to 1993.

The Panthers are without a clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

Gabon were ranked 84th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 67 places behind their weekend opponents.

Senegal vs Gabon Prediction

Senegal's latest result ended a four-game winning streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. Despite their underwhelming AFCON campaign, they remain the second-highest-ranked African nation and are clear favorites for the weekend clash.

Gabon are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their four games prior. They have, however, struggled for results on the road of late and could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition this Friday.

Prediction: Senegal 3-0 Gabon

Senegal vs Gabon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Senegal to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the visitors' last four matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last seven matchups)