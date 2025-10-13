Senegal vs Mauritania Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14th 2025 

Senegal and Mauritania will battle for three points in their final game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday (October 14th). The game will be played at Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade.
The home side will be looking to consolidate on the comprehensive 5-0 away win they registered over South Sudan last week. Ismaila Sarr broke the deadlock just before the half-hour mark to put the West Africans ahead at the break. Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson and Cherif Ndiaye scored a goal each after the break while Sarr completed his brace.
Mauritania, meanwhile, played out a goalless draw away to Sudan, with the game being played in Tanzania.
The stalemate left the Lions of Chinguetti in fifth spot in the standings, having garnered seven points from nine games. Senegal lead the way with 21 points to their name.
Senegal vs Mauritania Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 20th meeting between the two sides. Senegal have 13 wins to their name, five games were drawn, while Mauritania were victorious just once.
- Senegal claimed a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture in June 2024.
- The last nine head-to-head games have produced fewer than three goals, with eight games in this sequence seeing at least one side keep a clean sheet.
- Mauritania are unbeaten in their last five games, drawing four games in this run.
- Four of Senegal's last five games have produced three goals or more.
- Senegal remained in 18th spot in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Mauritania climbed to 110th.
Senegal vs Mauritania Betting Tips
Senegal are on the cusp of qualifying for a third consecutive World Cup. The Teranga Lions hold a two-point advantage at the summit and a win would guarantee their spot in next year's Mundial. Their vastly superior goal difference means a draw should ostensibly be good enough too. However, Pape Thiaw is unlikely to take any chances and will charge his wards to go all out in front of an expectant crowd.
Mauritania have punched above their weight in this group. They have shown a tendency for stalemates, with three of their last five games ending in goalless draws.
The hosts should have too much firepower for their visitors and they are expected to cruise to a multi-goal victory and clean sheet.
Prediction: Senegal 3-0 Mauritania
Senegal vs Mauritania Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Senegal to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Senegal to score over 1.5 goals