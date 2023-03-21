Senegal vs Mozambique Prediction and Betting Tips | Match 24th 2023

Senegal host Mozambique at the Diamniadio Olympic Stadium in Daka on Friday for the first of their two 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games this month.

The Lions of Teranga cruised to their first-ever AFCON title last year by defeating Egypt in the finals on penalties and will be aiming to retain their crown in Ivory Coast next year.

Aliou Cissé's side are well on their way to qualifying, having won both their group matches so far to lead Group L with all six points in the bag.

Senegal opened their qualifying campaign with a 3-1 defeat of Benin followed by a 1-0 win over Rwanda, with Bayern Munich ace Sadio Mane scoring all four goals.

Another victory this week will consolidate their position at the top.

This is also their first match since their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign which saw them reach the round of 16, where England beat them 3-0.

Cisse has called up a strong squad which includes Mane, while Idrissa Gueye will make a record 100th appearance with the side, making him the most capped player in the country's history.

Mozambique are just two points behind them in the table in second and on course to qualify for the continental tournament for the first time since 2010.

The Mambas were held to a 1-1 draw with Rwanda in their first match before seeing off Benin 1-0 in their next to accrue four points in two games.

Senegal vs Mozambique Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Senegal have never lost to Mozambique in their seven previous meetings, winning five.

Mozambique and Senegal last met in the 2022 CASAFA Cup, which ended in a 1-1 draw but the Lions of Teranga prevailed 4-2 on penalties.

In the AFCON qualifiers, Senegal and Mozambique have met only twice and interestingly, both ended in 0-0 draws (September 2006 and June 2007).

Senegal's Sadio Mane is the only player to have scored a hat-trick (vs Benin) in the qualifying campaign so far besides Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen (four goals vs Sao Tome and Principe).

Mozambique have failed to win their last four games, including a 2-1 loss to South Africa in a friendly game in November, their last outing.

Senegal have kept clean sheets in their last four games (all coming at the 2022 African Nations Championship).

Senegal vs Mozambique Prediction

Senegal are ranked 95 places above Mozambique and boast one of the best squads in all of Africa.

Mozambique will be motivated to give them a tough run following a great start but we expect the Lions of Teranga to prevail.

Prediction: Senegal 2-1 Mozambique

Senegal vs Mozambique Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Senegal

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

