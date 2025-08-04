Senegal vs Nigeria Prediction and Betting Tips | August 5th 2025

Senegal and Nigeria will begin their quest for glory at the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Tuesday (August 5th). The game will be played at Amaan Stadium.

Senegal finalized preparations for the tournament with a 2-1 defeat to Tanzania. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Mapthe Mbodj's eighth-minute strike, but Abdul Suleiman equalized with a 53rd-minute penalty while Ibrahim Abdulla scored the match-winner two minutes later.

Nigeria, meanwhile, let a two-goal lead slip in their 2-2 draw with Zanzibar. Anas Yusuf broke the deadlock for the West Africans while Adedayo Olamilekan of Remo Stars doubled their lead to put them 2-0 ahead at the break. Zanibar scored twice in the second half to draw the game level.

CHAN is a tournament created by CAF for players domiciled in their domestic leagues. Nigeria booked their spot in the tournament with a 3-1 aggregate win over rivals Ghana in the qualifiers. Senegal are the defending champions and qualified with a 4-1 aggregate win over Liberia.

Both nations have been drawn alongside Congo and Sudan in Group D.

Senegal vs Nigeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two nations at this level. Overall, they have faced one another 18 times, with Nigeria leading 7-5.

Their last meeting came in June 2019 when Senegal claimed a 1-0 victory in an international friendly.

Nigeria are returning to CHAN for the first time since 2018.

Senegal lost both preparatory games for this tournament.

Nigeria are unbeaten in their last nine games, including at the main level (six draws).

Senegal vs Nigeria Prediction

Senegal are the defending champions and will be hoping to successfully retain their crown. However, they had less than ideal preparations for the tournament, losing to Uganda and Tanzania by 2-1 defeats.

Nigeria are one of the most successful sides in African football. However, their record in CHAN has been patchy, having qualified for just three of seven prior tournaments, with their best performance coming in their runners-up finish in 2018. Coach Eric Chelle named a strong squad, led by Nasarawa United forward and NPFL 2024-25 top scorer Anas Yusuf, to dispute the tournament.

These two nations have a storied regional rivalry and they will both be aiming to begin their tournament on a winning note. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Senegal 1-1 Nigeria

Senegal vs Nigeria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More