Senegal vs Rwanda Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9, 2023 

Senegal host Rwanda at the Diamniadio Olympic Stadium on Saturday (September 9) in the final round of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The hosts have breezed through the AFCON qualifiers and have qualified for the final tournament next year. Senegal drew 1-1 with Benin in their last game. Abdoulaye Seck scored the opener just before the interval before Benin bagged a second-half leveller. Senegal are atop Group L with 13 points from five games.

Rwanda, meanwhile, have struggled and will miss out on the finals. They lost 2-0 to Mozambique in their last game, struggling to create any noteworthy chances despite dominating possession for large swathes.

The visitors are rock-bottom in their group with two points from five games.

Senegal vs Rwanda Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two teams, with Senegal winning the previous two by an aggregate scoreline of 3-0.

Rwanda are without a clean sheet in three games and have managed just two wins in 14 across competitions.

Senegal (11) are the joint-second-highest scoring side in the AFCON qualifiers.

Rwanda have the worst defensive record in Group, conceding eight times.

Senegal are 18th in the FIFA rankings,121 places above Rwanda.

Senegal vs Rwanda Prediction

Senegal have won three of their last four games and are unbeaten in eight games across competitions. They're are the overwhelming favourites for this game.

Rwanda, meanwhile, are on a three-game winless run and have won one of their last 14 games across competitions. They're without a win in five away games and could see another defeat.

Prediction: Senegal 2-0 Rwanda

Senegal vs Rwanda Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Senegal

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of Senegal's last eight games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of Rwanda's last six games.)