Senegal vs South Sudan Prediction and Betting Tips | November 18th 2023

Senegal will welcome South Sudan to Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade for their opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Saturday (November 18th).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Cameroon in a friendly last month. Sadio Mane scored the match-winner from the spot in the 35th minute.

South Sudan, meanwhile, have not been in action since claiming a shock 1-0 victory over Kenya in a friendly in September. Tito Okello's second-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The Bright Stars will now turn their attention to competitive action in the World Cup qualifiers. They have been drawn alongside DR Congo, Sudan, Togo, Senegal and Mauritania in Group B.

Senegal vs South Sudan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Four of South Sudan's last five games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Five of Senegal's last six games have produced less than three goals.

Senegal have lost just one of their last 11 games across competitions, winning eight games in this run.

Senegal are seeking to qualify for a fourth World Cup in their history. South Sudan have never qualified for a major tournament.

Senegal are currently ranked 20th in the latest FIFA World Rankings while South Sudan are 167th.

Senegal vs South Sudan Prediction

Senegal are heavy favorites to top this group and directly qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Aliou Cisse's side are in pole position to start their qualification campaign with a routine victory over one of the continent's lowest-ranked sides.

South Sudan will try to limit the space offered to their star-studded hosts with a compact low block and try to catch them out on the break. Senegal are defending African champions and have easily booked their spot in Ivory Coast to defend their title.

The Teranga Lions have several world-beaters within their ranks but would do well not to underrate their opponents. We are backing the home side to claim a multigoal win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Senegal 4-0 South Sudan

Senegal vs South Sudan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Senegal to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Senegal to win both halves

Tip 5 - Sadio Mane to score at anytime