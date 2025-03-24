Senegal vs Togo Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2025

Senegal and Togo will trade tackles in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday (March 25th). The game will be played at Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade.

Ad

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the goalless draw away to Sudan over the weekend.

Togo, meanwhile, also shared the spoils, albeit in a more thrilling 2-2 draw at home to Mauritania. A fast start to the game saw Thibault Klidje put the hosts ahead in the fourth minute and they held on to their lead until halftime. A blistering three-minute spell saw Mauritania score two goals to move 2-1 up by the 55th minute thanks to Aboubakary Koita and Abdallahi Mahmoud. Ahoueke Denkey equalized midway through the second half.

Ad

Trending

The draw left The Sparrowhawks in fourth spot in Group B, having garnered just four points from five games. Senegal are third on nine points.

Senegal vs Togo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 26th meeting between the two nations. Senegal have nine wins to their name, and Togo were victorious seven times while 10 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash came in November 2023 when both sides canceled each other out in a goalless stalemate.

Senegal are unbeaten in their last 11 games, winning eight games in this sequence.

Togo have won just one of their last five games (two losses).

Senegal have kept a clean sheet in their last six games.

Five of Togo's last seven games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Senegal form guide: D-W-W-W-W Togo form guide: D-L-W-L-D

Ad

Senegal vs Togo Prediction

Senegal are arguably in their golden era and anything other than direct quaification for the World Cup would be considered a disaster. The Teranga Lions missed their chance to go top of the standings with their draw against Sudan and coach Pape Thiaw will be hoping his side can bounce back with a win here.

Togo, for their part, are too far off the top two and defeat would all but end their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup for the first time in two decades.

Ad

We are backing the home side to claim a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Senegal 2-0 Togo

Senegal vs Togo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Senegal to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback