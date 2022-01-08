Senegal vs Zimbabwe prediction, preview, team news and more | Africa Cup of Nations 2021

Senegal kick off proceedings in AFCON Group B against Zimbabwe at the Bafoussam Omnisport Stadium on Monday.

Senegal, the runner-up from the previous edition, are strong favorites this time around, with players like Sadio Mane, Idrissa Gueye and Edouard Mendy headlining their 27-man squad.

Zimbabwe are making their third consecutive appearance in the competition, their fifth overall, but are yet to make it past the group stage. Guinea and Malawi are the two other sides in Group B, and Senegal are expected to cruise through to the next round.

Senegal vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head

There have been nine meetings between the two sides across all competitions, with the first one coming in the 1985 edition of the AFCON. The fixture has been closely contested by the two sides with five wins for Senegal and four for the Warriors.

They last met in the COSAFA Cup in July 2021. The game ended in a 2-1 win for Senegal, who went on to finish as runners-up, losing on penalties to South Africa.

Senegal form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Zimbabwe form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L-L

Senegal vs Zimbabwe Team News

Senegal

The Lions of Teranga were not spared from the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak as six players tested positive last week and have been quarantined. A total of 16 players took part in the latest training session, with the likes of Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly missing.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Ismaïla Sarr, Abdoulaye Seck, Mamadou Loum Ndiaye, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Famara Diédhiou

Suspended: None

Unavailable (COVID-19): Saliou Ciss, Bamba Dieng, Mame Baba Thiam, Pape Matar Sarr, Nampalys Mendy, Alfred Gomis

Zimbabwe

As of Saturday, Jordan Zemura has not been able to join up with his teammates due to COVID-19 related protocols with his club. Kundai Benyu did not take part in training due to a stomach illness and his participation here remains doubtful.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kundai Benyu, Jordan Zemura

Suspended: None

Senegal vs Zimbabwe Predicted XI

Senegal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Seny Dieng; Fode Ballo-Toure, Pape Abou Cisse, Abdou Diallo, Cheikhou Kouyate; Idrissa Gueye, Pape Gueye, Joseph Lopy; Sadio Mane, Boulaye Dia, Keita Balde

Zimbabwe Predicted XI (4-4-2): Martin Mapisa; Peter Muduwa, Alec Mudimu, Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Teenage Hadebe; Kelvin Madzongw, Thabani Kamusoko, Never Tigere, Kudakwashe Mahachi; Tinotenda Kadewere, Knowledge Musona

Senegal vs Zimbabwe Prediction

Zimbabwe are winless in their last 12 games across all competitions, finding the back of the net just five times in that period. Senegal won five of their six World Cup qualifying second-round fixtures and should be able to record a win here.

Prediction: Senegal 2-0 Zimbabwe

