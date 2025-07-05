Senegal Women vs Congo Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 6th 2025

Senegal Women and Congo Women will battle for three points in their opening game of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday (July 6th). The game will be played at Stade El Bachir.
Senegal finalized preparations for the tournament with a 3-0 victory over Algeria in a friendly at the start of the month. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Nguenar Ndiaye breaking the deadlock in the 56th minute while Hapsatou Diallo and Ndeye Casset added a goal each to inspire the victory.
Congo, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat to Algeria in a friendly. Lina Boussaha opened the scoring on the half-hour mark and her goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.
Léopards dames will shift their focus to the WAFCON and have booked their spot in the tournament with a 3-2 aggregate win over Equatorial Guinea in the playoffs. Senegal eliminated Egypt with a 4-0 aggregate win in the playoffs. Both nations have been drawn alongside Morocco and Zambia in Group A.
Senegal Women vs Congo Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Senegal have two wins from three head-to-head games. Congo were victorious once.
- The two sides squared off in a friendly in July 2024, with Senegal claiming a 2-0 victory.
- All three head-to-head games produced fewer than three goals and also saw one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Senegal have lost just one of their last seven games (five wins).
- Congo have lost their last nine friendlies on the bounce.
- Four of Senegal's last five games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.
Senegal Women vs Congo Women Prediction
Senegal have made an upward trajectory in football over the last few years, and this improvement has trickled into their women's team. The Lionesses have secured consecutive WAFCON qualifications for the first time in their history. They are likely to battle it out with Zambia for the second qualification spot in this group.
Congo are returning to this stage for the first time in 13 years. Their form does not inspire confidence, having won just one of their last 11 games (nine losses).
Senegal are the pre-game favorites to emerge victorious. We are backing the West Africans to claim a routine victory and clean sheet.
Prediction: Senegal Women 2-0 Congo Women
Senegal Women vs Congo Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Senegal Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals