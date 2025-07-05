Senegal Women vs Congo Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 6th 2025

Senegal Women and Congo Women will battle for three points in their opening game of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday (July 6th). The game will be played at Stade El Bachir.

Ad

Senegal finalized preparations for the tournament with a 3-0 victory over Algeria in a friendly at the start of the month. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Nguenar Ndiaye breaking the deadlock in the 56th minute while Hapsatou Diallo and Ndeye Casset added a goal each to inspire the victory.

Congo, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat to Algeria in a friendly. Lina Boussaha opened the scoring on the half-hour mark and her goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Ad

Trending

Léopards dames will shift their focus to the WAFCON and have booked their spot in the tournament with a 3-2 aggregate win over Equatorial Guinea in the playoffs. Senegal eliminated Egypt with a 4-0 aggregate win in the playoffs. Both nations have been drawn alongside Morocco and Zambia in Group A.

Senegal Women vs Congo Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Senegal have two wins from three head-to-head games. Congo were victorious once.

The two sides squared off in a friendly in July 2024, with Senegal claiming a 2-0 victory.

All three head-to-head games produced fewer than three goals and also saw one side fail to find the back of the net.

Senegal have lost just one of their last seven games (five wins).

Congo have lost their last nine friendlies on the bounce.

Four of Senegal's last five games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Ad

Senegal Women vs Congo Women Prediction

Senegal have made an upward trajectory in football over the last few years, and this improvement has trickled into their women's team. The Lionesses have secured consecutive WAFCON qualifications for the first time in their history. They are likely to battle it out with Zambia for the second qualification spot in this group.

Congo are returning to this stage for the first time in 13 years. Their form does not inspire confidence, having won just one of their last 11 games (nine losses).

Ad

Senegal are the pre-game favorites to emerge victorious. We are backing the West Africans to claim a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Senegal Women 2-0 Congo Women

Senegal Women vs Congo Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Senegal Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More