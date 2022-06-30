Seongnam vs Gangwon prediction, preview, team news and more | K League 1 2022

Bottom-placed Seongnam will host struggling Gangwon as both teams desperately look to earn points and move up the K League 1 points table.

Seongnam are coming off a 3-0 drubbing against Suwon Bluewings. It was their tenth loss of the season in 18 games so far. Meanwhile, Gangwon earned a hard-fought victory against Jeju in their last outing and will look to make it two in a row.

1. Ulsan (36)

2. Jeju United (26)

3. Jeonbuk Motors (25)

4. Incheon United (24)

5. Pohang Steelers (23)

6. Daegu (18)

7. Seoul (18)

8. Suwon Bluewings (18)

9. Gimcheon Sangmu (17)

10. Gangwon (15)

11. Seongnam (9)

K LEAGUE

1. Ulsan (36)
2. Jeju United (26)
3. Jeonbuk Motors (25)
4. Incheon United (24)
5. Pohang Steelers (23)
6. Daegu (18)
7. Seoul (18)
8. Suwon Bluewings (18)
9. Gimcheon Sangmu (17)
10. Gangwon (15)
11. Seongnam (9)

Seongnam vs Gangwon Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other 22 times, with Gangwon holding a formidable edge in the fixture with 13 wins. The hosts, though, have won just four of these meetings, with the other five ending in draws.

Recent form also favours the visitors, who have picked up two wins in their last five.

Seongnam form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-L-W.

Gangwon form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-L.

Seongnam vs Gangwon Team News

Seongnam

Cho Pil-Soo will miss the game due to an injury, while Si Hoon-Yang is also expected to sit this one out. Park Chan-yong will serve a one-game suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign in his previous outing.

Injured: Cho Pil-Soo, Si Hoon-Yang.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Park Chan-yong.

Unavailable: None.

Gangwon

The visitors have no injuries or suspension concerns ahead of this fixture.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

2022/05/29

Daegu 2 - 2 Pohang Steelers

Gangwon 1 - 1 Suwon Bluewings

Incheon United 1 - 0 Seongnam



2022/05/28

Jeonbuk Motors 0 - 2 Jeju United

Seoul 2 - 2 Gimcheon Sangmu

Suwon 1 - 2 Ulsan

K LEAGUE

2022/05/29
Daegu 2 - 2 Pohang Steelers
Gangwon 1 - 1 Suwon Bluewings
Incheon United 1 - 0 Seongnam

2022/05/28
Jeonbuk Motors 0 - 2 Jeju United
Seoul 2 - 2 Gimcheon Sangmu
Suwon 1 - 2 Ulsan

Seongnam vs Gangwon Predicted XIs

Seongnam (4-2-3-1): Pyeong-Gook Yun (GK); Shin Kwang-Hoon, Sim Sang-min, Hoo Jung-Jang, Seung-Wook Park; Lee Soo-bin, Seung-Mo Lee; Jae-Hee Jung, Ji Won-Park, Lee Ho-jae; Lim Sang-hyub.

Gangwon (4-2-3-1): Kim Young-Kwang (GK), Kim Dae-Yong, Hum Ki Kong, Sueng Ming, Ching Liu, Jung Suen-Yong, Kim Yon-Gung, Lee Ping, Lee Hung Wei, Kim Dong-Yun, Dino Islamovic.

Seongnam vs Gangwon Prediction

Historically as well as on recent form, this fixture heavily favours the visitors. Gangwon have a strangehold in this fixture; they are unbeaten in their last five clashes against Seongnam across competitions.

Both teams, though, are languising at the bottom of the division and are in desperate need of points. Seongnam are six points off their nearest neighbours Suwon Bluewings and have a lot of catch-up to do to avoid the relegation round.

Considering the same, a victory for Gangwon is likely to be on the cards.

Prediction: Seongnam 1-3 Gangwon.

