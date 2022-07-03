Seongnam vs Pohang Steelers prediction, preview, team news and more | K League 1 2022

Bottom-placed Seongnam will host the high-flying Pohang Steelers as they desperately look to earn points and move up the K League 1 points table.

Seongnam are coming off a 3-0 drubbing against Suwon Bluewings. It was their 10th loss of the season in 18 games so far.

Meanwhile, the visitors are coming into this game after a thrilling 2-2 draw against leaders Ulsan.

Seongnam vs Pohang Steelers Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other 22 times, with Pohang holding a formidable edge in the fixture with 13 wins. The hosts, however, have won just four of these meetings, with the other five ending in draws.

Recent form also favors the visitors, who have picked up three wins in their last five.

Seongnam form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-W.

Pohang Steelers form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L.

Seongnam vs Pohang Steelers Team News

Seongnam

Cho Pil-Soo will miss the game due to an injury, while Si Hoon-Yang is also expected to sit this one out. Park Chan-yong will serve a one-game suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign in his previous outing.

Injured: Cho Pil-Soo, Si Hoon-Yang.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Park Chan-yong.

Unavailable: None.

Pohang Steelers

Captain Shin Jin-ho will miss the game due to an injury, while Wanderson is also expected to sit this one out. Park Chan-yong will serve a one-game suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign in the previous outing.

Injuries: Shin Jin-ho, Wanderson

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Park Chan-yong

1. Ulsan (36)

2. Jeju United (26)

3. Jeonbuk Motors (25)

4. Incheon United (24)

5. Pohang Steelers (23)

6. Daegu (18)

7. Seoul (18)

8. Suwon Bluewings (18)

9. Gimcheon Sangmu (17)

10. Gangwon (15)

11. Seongnam (9)

Seongnam vs Pohang Steelers Predicted XIs

Seongnam (4-2-3-1): Pyeong-Gook Yun (GK); Shin Kwang-Hoon, Sim Sang-min, Hoo Jung-Jang, Seung-Wook Park; Lee Soo-bin, Seung-Mo Lee; Jae-Hee Jung, Ji Won-Park, Lee Ho-jae; Lim Sang-hyub.

Pohang Steelers (4-2-3-1): Pyeong-Gook Yun (GK); Shin Kwang-Hoon, Sim Sang-min, Alex Grant, Seung-Wook Park; Lee Soo-bin, Seung-Mo Lee; Jae-Hee Jung, Moses Ogbu, Lee Ho-jae; Lim Sang-hyub

Seongnam vs Pohang Steelers Prediction

The visitors will fancy their chances in the fixture given their history and recent form. They will look to bridge the gap at the top and especially with Jeonbuk, who hold the second position in the table.

The hosts have a long way to go before they can enjoy some sense of security. With every passing game, it looks ever-more destined for them to finish rock-bottom in the division.

A victory for the Steelers is on the cards.

Prediction: Seongnam 1-3 Pohang Steelers

