Seoul vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31st 2025

Seoul will welcome Barcelona to the Seoul World Cup Stadium in a friendly on Thursday. The Blaugrana will play the first of their two games in South Korea here and conclude their preseason tour next week against Daegu.

The hosts were last in action against Daejeon Hana in the K League 1 on Sunday and registered a 1-0 away win. Jesse Lingard scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 56th minute.

The visitors are currently on a pre-season tour of Asia and overcame Vissel Kobe in a friendly last week. Eric García broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute, and Taisei Miyashiro pulled Kobe level in the 42nd minute. Goals from second-half substitutes Roony Bardghji and Pedro Fernández Sarmiento helped them get their preseason underway with a win.

Seoul vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts will meet a Spanish team for the first time.

Blaugrana have traveled to South Korea twice, in 2004 and 2010. They met Suwon Samsung in a friendly in 2004 and suffered a 1-0 loss. They locked horns with the K-League All-Stars in 2010 and recorded a 5-2 win.

The visitors have lost just one of their last six friendlies, recording three wins. They have kept just one clean sheet in that period.

The Dark Red Warriors have won just two of their last nine home games across all competitions. They have kept one clean sheet in that period while failing to score in two.

Blaugrana have scored at least two goals in their last nine game across all competitions, including friendlies.

Seoul vs Barcelona Prediction

The Dark Red Warriors have seen conclusive results in their last five games, suffering two losses. One of these defeats has been registered at home. They have scored one goal apiece in four of their last six home games and will look to improve upon that record.

The Blaugrana are unbeaten in their last 10 games in Asia and have scored at least three goals in eight games in that period. They have scored at least two goals in 10 of their last 11 games in all competitions and will look to continue their prolific run here.

Eric Garcia is nursing a muscle overload and might be rested for this match. Marcus Rashford made his debut last week, coming off the bench in the second half, and might get the nod to start.

The visitors have enjoyed good goalscoring form in their recent games, and considering their advantage in squad quality, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Seoul 1-3 Barcelona

Seoul vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

