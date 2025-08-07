Seoul vs Daegu Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8th 2025

Seoul will welcome Daegu to the Seoul World Cup Stadium in the K League 1 on Friday. The visitors have registered just three wins and are at the bottom of the standings with 14 points. The Dark Red Warriors have nine wins and are fourth in the league table with 36 points.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last four league games, recording three wins. They met Daejeon Hana in their previous league outing in July and registered a 1-0 away win. They played Barcelona in a friendly last week and suffered a 7-3 loss.

The visitors have endured a poor run of form and are winless in all competitions since May. They met Pohang Steelers in their previous league outing and suffered a 1-0 loss, extending their losing streak to three games. They also played Barcelona in a friendly and lost 4-0 on Monday.

Seoul vs Daegu Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 58 times in all competitions. The capital club have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 25 wins. The visitors are not far behind with 16 wins, and 17 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three games in this fixture and have won their two league meetings this season.

The visitors are winless in away games in the K League 1 this season. They have conceded at least two goals in their last 11 away games.

The capital club are unbeaten in their last three home games, recording two wins. They have conceded one goal apiece in two games in that period.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in the K League 1 this season, conceding 45 goals.

Seoul vs Daegu Prediction

The Dark Red Warriors have lost just one of their last seven league games. They have conceded one goal apiece in four games in that period. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in four of their last five home games. They have won just one of their last three home games in this fixture, scoring and conceding six goals.

The visitors are on a three-game losing streak in the league, failing to score in the last two games. Interestingly, they have scored two goals apiece in their last three away games in this fixture.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams and home advantage for the capital club, we back the hosts to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Seoul 2-1 Daegu

Seoul vs Daegu Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Seoul to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

